BWW TV: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate the SPEECH & DEBATE Premiere!

Earlier this week, the Broadway community came out to celebrate the release Speech & Debate, based on the critically acclaimed comedy by Tony Award winner Stephen Karam (The Humans). Directed by Dan Harris, the film stars Liam James, Sarah Steele, Austin P. McKenzie, Skylar Astin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and cameos by Broadway's biggest stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda and an original song performed by Kristin Chenoweth. It will be opening in theaters on April 7, 2017 and is now available on iTunes.

Based on the critically acclaimed off-Broadway play, "Speech & Debate" follows three teenagers brought together by a series of mishaps. Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the entire school board, the unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world. Blogging, blackmail, and Broadway belting drive the trio's bond in this wickedly funny teen comedy.

We're taking you to the red carpet below!

