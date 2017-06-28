BWW Exclusive: Will Derek Hough Dance His Way to Broadway?

BroadwayWorld recently chatted with Derek Hough about his new series World of Dance, his recent role as Corny Collins on Hairspray Live! and the possibility of coming to Broadway.

"It was amazing, it was thrilling. It's crazy how you only get one shot and that's it," Hough said of Hairspray. "We did a dress rehearsal and we were like "Oh that went so well, but it doesn't matter because no one is going to see it.'" [Laughs]

However, Hough says that he is pleased with the outcome. "It was great, I was really happy with the way it turned out and everybody was wonderful."

Hough is currently promoting his new series World of Dance, a reality dance competition show on NBC. "It was pre-taped so we didn't see a lot of the packages. So I'm watching it for the first time too and I'm loving it," Hough says.

Given his background in dance, Hough believes that this series does a great job of showcasing the talented people involved with many types of dance.

"The talent is incredible and it's only going to get better throughout the season," he said. "Being a fan of dance, I love how it captures the energy the vibrancy and the storytelling of these dancers, in a high class way."

Hough says that Broadway is not out of the question, although there are no plans at the moment due to his busy schedule.

"Broadway is definitely on my list of things to do, but of course it's a huge commitment. I've done the West End before and I know the schedule and I know what it takes. For me, if I'm going to do Broadway, I want to dedicate my entire energy toward it. But it's definitely in the stars."

NBC's new dance competition series "World of Dance" is led by a judging team of extraordinary dance superstars - Jennifer Lopez (who also serves as an executive producer), Derek Hough, NE-YO and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum.

The 10-episode series from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions will give dancers the platform to showcase their talents and the opportunity to receive a life-altering grand prize of $1 million.

Watch World of Dance Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.

