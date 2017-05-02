BORN TO DANCE and ENCORE Stage Shows Set Sail on Princess Cruises

Two new Broadway-style stage shows offered to Princess Cruises guests are receiving rave reviews - "Born to Dance," the latest show to debut in the cruise line's Stephen Schwartz partnership and "Encore," based on the highly popular opera performance "Bravo."

"Princess audiences are mesmerized by our high caliber, Broadway-style shows," said Denise Saviss, vice president, entertainment experience for Princess Cruises. "As part of our 'Come Back New Promise,' providing guests enriching vacation experiences through enhanced onboard product offerings, 'Born to Dance' and 'Encore' deliver engaging experiences, ultimately creating lifelong memories for our guests."

"Born to Dance"

Created in partnership with Stephen Schwartz, Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award-winning composer of "Wicked," "Godspell," and "Pippin," "Born to Dance" is the second offering in the cruise line's exclusive partnership. The show celebrates the aspirations, hurdles and triumphs of professional dancers, as told through tributes to Broadway's greatest choreography in a feel-good story.

"We're proud of our dynamic collaboration with Stephen Schwartz bringing our second revered show to life with 'Born to Dance.' Guests love the high-energy music and dancing," added Saviss.

Princess audiences get a glimpse of what it takes to be a dancer, the highs and lows and that driving need to dance brought to life by some of Broadway's most famous hits including "West Side Story," "A Chorus Line," "Chicago" and more. A who's-who of acclaimed choreographers and dancers virtually join the multi-media production, tracing the journey of the great artists and shows that made musical theater history.

Overseeing the creative development of four brand new shows for Princess Cruises, Schwartz brings together an illustrious team of Broadway talent to support the productions through direction and design. "Born to Dance" is created and directed by Daniel C. Levine from Broadways' "Les Misérables" and "Mamma Mia!" and is now showing aboard Golden Princess, Grand Princess and Star Princess. Additional talent includes costume design by six time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, musical arrangement by Bryan Perri, conductor for Broadway's Wicked, choreography by Al Blackstone from the hit show So You Think You Can Dance, and scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt.

The show will premiere next on Regal Princess in October. Find more information at princess.com/borntodance, plus check out the trailer below!

"Encore"

Celebrating the cruise line's legacy of original entertainment created in-house, "Encore" is inspired by the cruise line's top-rated show "Bravo" and accompanied by an impressive onstage orchestra.

"We embrace our long-standing tradition of creating original entertainment to captivate our guests and 'Encore' delivers a moving performance audiences will remember long after the curtain closes," added Saviss.

"Encore" pays homage to the traditions of pop, opera and musical theater in a spellbinding experience set amidst the romantic splendor of a beautiful Montecito garden. Showcasing new songs performed by a true soprano guest artist and combined with elaborate costumes and stunning sets, the show is conceived, directed and choreographed by American Idol's Danny Teeson, with musical direction by Academy Awards arranger Nelson Kole and set design by Emmy award-winner John Iacovelli.

Coral Princess, Island Princess and Sea Princess are currently showing "Encore," with Royal Princess the next ship to receive the show in December. More details can be found at princess.com/productionshows, plus watch the trailer below!

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS, or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

