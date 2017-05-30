As Spring Awakens, the Broadwaysted Podcast has a Beautiful Brain Freeze with Actor and Producer Evan Todd

This week the entire Broadwaysted crew is feeling like a "Natural Woman" because we're sitting down with one of the stars of BEAUTIFUL THE MUSICAL, Evan Todd!

We're pouring out beer and vodka with Evan and his friend, comedy writer Jay, as Evan spills about his experiences as an actor and producer in NYC.

#WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek finds us talking about A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 and the experience of seeing BEAUTIFUL--both the magic on stage and off! We chat about the amazing programs that Evan founded at Juilliard, his special Facebook message to Eponine, and for some reason we bring up S Club 7, Game Master Kimberly leads us in "Did Carol King Write This?" and "Make a Jukebox Musical" and then we play Lights of Broadway Show Cards Taboo with Carol King melodies.

We have a blast with Evan, so make sure to join us as Evan gets Broadwaysted then make sure to see him in BEAUTIFUL on Broadway!

Listen to the episode here:

Evan's Bio : Evan is currently making his Broadway debut in the long-running Carol King musical, BEAUTIFUL. He has previously been seen in New York in the musical Heathers at New World Stages and was a producer of HEATHERS and the Deaf West's SPRING AWAKENING on Broadway. Evan has also starred on screen in the 4TH MAN OUT, Sydney White, and the television series JANE THE VIRGIN. Follow Evan @evantoddhere

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

