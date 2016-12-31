Annaleigh Ashford and Charles Busch to Ring in the New Year at Feinstein's/54 Below

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Feinstein's/54 Below as two of our most popular stars return to help usher in the new year! December 31, 2016 will have a very special lineup:

Two-time MAC Award winner, Tony nominee, and drag legend Charles Busch will bring laughs and glamour to the 7pm show.

After a sold out New Year's Eve show last year, Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, once again accompanied by Will Van Dyke and the Whiskey 5, will conjure New Year's Magic! on our stage at 11pm. A dance party to celebrate the New Year will follow the performance.

Cover charges for the 7pm show range from $75-$140 with a $45 food and beverage minimum. Cover charges for the 11pm show range from $325-$495 which includes a two-course prix fixe dinner, dessert buffet, open bar, tax, and gratuity. Premium and Ringside seats include a half bottle of Laurent Perrier Brut Champagne for each party of two and an individual dessert platter during the dance party.

Tickets go on sale as follows: To Club 54 members on Thursday, September 15 at 12pm, to the Feinstein's/54 Below Insider List on Monday, September 19 at 12pm, and to the general public on Wednesday, September 21 at 12pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.54below.com or by phone at 646-476-3551.

Charles Busch'S NEW YEAR'S EVE SHOW, DECEMBER 31 AT 7PM

Celebrate New Year's Eve with the inimitable Charles Busch, two-time MAC Award winner, Tony nominee, and drag legend. Charles Brings to Feinstein's/54 Below an eclectic program of songs both contemporary and from the past. New York Times critic Stephen Holden wrote, "He has the gift of comic gab like few other entertainers. Innately funny, endearing and acutely intelligent, he also has claws. For an audience, the possibility of being scratched, although remote, lends his humor a bracing edge." Accompanied by his dashing longtime musical director Tom Judson, Charles combines hilarious personal reminiscence, character sketches and superb storytelling through song into one glittering and glamorous evening in cabaret.

Annaleigh Ashford: NEW YEAR'S MAGIC!, DECEMBER 31 AT 11PM:

Annaleigh Ashford and the Whiskey 5 return to Feinstein's/54 Below to make NEW YEAR'S MAGIC! Come ring in your 2017 with an eclectic mix of songs, stories, some sort-of impressive magic tricks, and an appearance made by a rainbow. Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sylvia, You Can't Take It With You, Kinky Boots, Showtime's Masters of Sex) and music director Will Van Dyke reprise some of their Lost In The Stars favorites as well as debut some new tunes to celebrate this past year. Get your midnight kiss in one of the swankiest rooms in New York during a night that's sure to be one of laughter, love, looking back, and looking forward... At midnight of course!!! "It's the last midnight..."

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

