Andrew Rannells Will Release Book of Essays; Shares Personal Story

Andrew Rannells is working on writing a book of essays, as reported by the New York Times. The announcement comes following a personal story Rannells shared with the Times, about how he found out his father was ill after a night of casual sex when he was 22.

"As Brad paced the apartment, still naked, suggesting plans of action, I felt a growing sense of disgust. I didn't even like this guy. Why did I have sex with him? Everything seemed wrong. The apartment seemed cramped and dirty. I hated everything inside of it. caught myself in the mirror and cringed at my dyed blonde hair. Why did I do that to myself? I looking like a fool. I told Brad he should go, that I needed to make some calls. He sat and put his arm around me. 'You shouldn't be alone right now,' he said, kissing my neck. I leaned into him. I didn't want to be alone. I didn't want to be where I was. Everything felt off. Is this how my father felt in that sad apartment? Like everything was off?"

Check out the full piece here.

Andrew Rannells is perhaps best known for his role as "Elijah" on the hit HBO series GIRLS. Andrew also appeared in season two of Steven Soderbergh's THE KNICK on Cinemax, NBC's THE NEW NORMAL and in Nancy Meyer's THE INTERN. He originated the role of "Elder Price" in THE BOOK OF MORMON, for which he won a Grammy Award and was nominated for both a Tony and a Drama Desk Award. Also on Broadway, heplayed the role of "King George" in the smash hit HAMILTON and starred as "Hedwig" in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. Andrew recently appeared in the Fox feature WHY HIM alongside James Franco and Bryan Cranston. Rannells just wrapped his latest Broadway performance in FALSETTOS, for which he has been nominated for a Tony Award.

