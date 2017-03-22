Andrew Lloyd Webber Wants One Direction's Liam Payne For West End JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

According to The Sun, Andrew Lloyd Webber is eyeing One Direction's Liam Payne to star in the West End return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The show is set to return to London around Christmas this year, marking the first time the show will play the West End since 2009.

A source told The Sun, "Andrew has told those involved that his dream signing is Liam. He thinks he can bring so much to the role of Joseph, he's a natural performer." The source also mentioned that there was "talk of other popstars being approached."

A source close to the singer said, "Liam won't do this, he is focusing on his debut solo album and this is the opposite of something he would do."

Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel's favorite son. The show is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. The musical is full of unforgettable songs, including "Go Go Go Joseph," "Any Dream Will Do," and "Close Every Door."

