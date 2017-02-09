Listen: Adrienne Warren Sings 'Looking for Love' on FOUND Valentine's Day Podcast

Found The Musical star Christina Anthony (Second City) hosts a special Valentine's Day themed episode of the acclaimed Found podcast series, presented by Found The Musical and Killer Films Media in partnership with Wondery, which has been renewed for a second season.

Below, listen to the Valentine's Day special "Love episode," featuring special guest Tony Award nominated Broadway star Adrienne Warren (Shuffle Along, Bring it On) performing the original song "Looking for Love" from Found The Musical!

FOUND podcast co-host and Found The Musical star Christina Anthony revisits listeners' favorite finds about love from the first season of the hit podcast. Beginning with a charming sixth grade love note, Anthony takes the audience on a journey of the universal search for romance of all kinds: some fanciful, some daring, and always entertaining.

The FOUND podcast series explores personal stories of love, loss, hope, transformation and aspiration through the lens of lost and found notes combined with the power of humor and music. The FOUND app features notes from the podcast, giving users a way to track them on a global map, pin finds to a timeline, invite friends to help piece the FOUND mysteries together, share inspirational notes on social media and upload new notes for consideration.

The FOUND podcast series, recorded and post-produced at Union Editorial in Los Angeles, and the FOUND app are the next installations in a franchise conceived and created by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and "This American Life" contributor Davy Rothbart.

Series host Rothbart launched the FOUND brand in 2001 when he stumbled upon a note meant for a cheating boyfriend that had been mistakenly placed on the windshield of his car. The launch of the podcast celebrated the 15-year anniversary for FOUND Magazine.

Over the last two decades, FOUND has evolved from a magazine publication that inspired a cult following, to three New York Times best-selling books, a hit Off Broadway world premiere musical and television and radio segments on "Late Night with David Letterman," "This American Life" and "20/20".

The acclaimed stage production FOUND, the musical from creators Hunter Bell, Lee Overtree and Eli Bolin, which inspired the new podcast and app, played a critically acclaimed sold out engagement this fall at the Philadelphia Theatre Company following its world premiere production Off Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company.

Listeners can subscribe to the FOUND podcast on iTunes, foundpodcast.com, the Wondery app on Android and all major podcast players. Full episodes are available every other Wednesday. The format includes a diverse roster of guest hosts and dramatized storytelling.

The FOUND app is available for download via the Apple AppStore and fans can interact with the FOUND podcast by way of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FOUNDpodcast.

FOUND is a fresh new musical that isn't just based on one true story, but on hundreds of them. FOUND features unique storytelling with a book by Hunter Bell and Lee Overtree and music and original lyrics by Eli Bolin. Featuring real found letters culled from Davy Rothbart's popular FOUND Magazine, this original musical is a humorous and moving exploration of human connection, friendship, communication and the beautiful weirdness in everyone. For more information, visit FoundTheMusical.com.

Killer Films Media, a Killer Content company, produces engaging, multi-platform brand content for storytellers such as UBS and Conde Nast, tapping the Company's direct, high-level access to the world's best narrative talent and expertise. Killer Content is comprised of Killer Films Media, Killer Films and Killer Impact. For more information visit killercontentco.com.

Wondery, A Network Of Storytellers, creates and curates immersive podcasts including FOUND, Secrets, Crimes & Audiotape and Hollywood & Crime. For more information, visit wondery.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

