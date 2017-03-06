Actors' Equity Association Names Brandon Lorenz New Communications Director

Actors' Equity Association ("AEA" or Equity) has announced that BRandon Lorenz will be the union's new national communications director effective Monday, March 6, 2017.

As national communications director, Mr. Lorenz will develop and support the union's strategic communications plans, working closely with Executive Director Mary McColl and lead on all communications initiatives set by the union's leadership.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Brandon's track record of success join the team," said Executive Director Mary McColl. "Brandon joins us at a critical time for the Association as we work to create and implement new communications strategies that have been set by our national council. His national and regional media relationships and his experience working on campaigns up and down the ballot will enhance our ability to organize and ensure that our outreach to members and producers will be successful."

Lorenz has nearly 15 years of experience in journalism and campaigns. Most recently, Lorenz served as communications campaign director at the Human Rights Campaign, where his work included the 2016 election and HRC's North Carolina campaign on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper.

"I'm thrilled to join Actors' Equity Association," said Lorenz. "I can't wait to get to work on behalf of all the talented and dedicated members at Equity so that everyone understands that members need to be treated fairly and fairly compensated."

Named a "Rising Star," by Campaigns & Elections magazine in 2015, Lorenz spent the 2014 cycle at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, where he worked on campaigns in more than a dozen states, including defeating incumbent Lee Terry. Prior to that, he served as press secretary on Heidi Heitkamp's successful North Dakota Senate campaign. Originally from Wisconsin, Lorenz began his career working as a journalist before going to work for Wisconsin Gov. Jim Doyle and for Russ Feingold's campaign.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 50,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. #EquityWorks.

For more information visit, www.ActorsEquity.org. On Twitter: @ActorsEquity.

