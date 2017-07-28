ALADDIN's Telly Leung Reveals How His Audition Kept Him One Jump Ahead

Telly Leung has inherited the lamp at the New Amsterdam Theatre as Broadway's newest Aladdin. Last month, he sat down with Richard Ridge and talked all things Aladdin, including how he got the part.

Telly revealed that when he initially auditioned for the show while still in In Transit, it was different than any previous one he had. He says,"I walked into the room and they said 'Congratulations on In Transit, it's such a wonderful show!' and I said, 'Thank you!' and they said, 'You're just here to audition and we'd just like to see you and it's so hard to all be together, so we'd just like to see what you do!' And it was months later that you get a random phone call that goes, 'Hey, we'd like you to play the role!' And with long-running shows that often happens. That's how I got cast in Wicked too."

"I've had so many wonderful acting teachers and agents and managers say that's the best audition. When you go in and you don't audition to get the job, but you audition for the job after that...and if you go in and make a good impression and put your best foot forward, he will remember that. And that's how jobs are 'won' in this long game of show business."

Telly Leung most recently starred in Broadway's first acapella musical, In Transit, at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Last season, he starred opposite Lea Salonga and George Takei in Allegiance. He made his Broadway debut in the 2002 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, followed by the Roundabout Theater Company revival of Pacific Overtures. Telly starred in the final Broadway cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which was filmed for DVD release, and also appeared on Broadway in the 2011 revival of Godspell. Telly originated the role of Boq in the Chicago production of the smash hit Wicked and, under the direction of Neil Patrick Harris, recreated his portrayal of Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl. For more information, visit www.tellyleung.com.

Watch our full interview with Telly Leung here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

