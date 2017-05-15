2017 Helen Hayes Award Winners Announced! - Updating Live!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Named for actor Helen Hayes - a Washington native and legendary First Lady of the American Theatre - the Helen Hayes Awards celebrates excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington region and has become a hallmark recognized by theatre makers and theatre lovers far beyond Washington D.C.



The complete list of nominees for the 2017 Helen Hayes Awards.



About theatreWashington



The administration and celebration of the Helen Hayes Awards is just one element of theatreWashington's mission, which is to strengthen, represent, and support all segments of Washington's professional theatre community, including theatre companies, artists, staff, and diverse audiences of all ages. Over more than three decades of support and advocacy, theatreWashington has played a vital role in the transformation of the city's cultural identity, with the resulting revitalization of the community as a whole.

See the full list of winners below!

Outstanding Choreography, Musical-Hayes

Christopher d'Amboise, "Evita," Olney Theatre Center

Kelly Devine, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre

Parker Esse, "Carousel," Arena Stage

Jared Grimes, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre***WINNER

Sergio Trujillo, "Carmen: An Afro-Cuban Jazz Musical," Olney Theatre Center

Outstanding Choreography, Play-Hayes

Alexandra Beller, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre***WINNER

Dody DiSanto, "An Iliad," Taffety Punk Theatre Company

Robb Hunter, "An Octoroon," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Kelly King, "Phaeton," Taffety Punk Theatre Company

Erika Chong Shuch, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Folger Theatre

Outstanding Choreography, Musical-Helen

Rachel Leigh Dolan, "American Idiot," Keegan Theatre

Rachel Leigh Dolan, "Catch Me If You Can," NextStop Theatre Company***WINNER

Ilona Kessell, "Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company

Mark Minnick, "Hairspray," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Mark Minnick, "Sister Act," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Choreography, Play-Helen

Casey Kaleba, "The Lonesome West," Keegan Theatre

Sabrina Mandell, Mark Jaster, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater

Tony Thomas, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance

Irina Tsikurishvili (choreographer), Ben Cunis and Vato Tsikurishvili (fight choreographers), "The Man in the Iron Mask," Synetic Theater

Cliff Williams III, "Girl in the Red Corner," the Welders***WINNER

Outstanding Musical Direction-Hayes

Jay Crowder, "110 in the Shade," Ford's Theatre

Ian Eisendrath, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre

Darius Smith, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre

Paul Sportelli, "Carousel," Arena Stage***WINNER

Markus Williams, "The Christians," Theater J

Outstanding Musical Direction-Helen

Robert Eisenstein, "The Second Shepherds' Play," Folger Theatre

Karen Hansen, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater***WINNER

Jake Null, "Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre

Jake Null, "Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company

Mike Winch, "King Ubu," Pointless Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design-Hayes

Dede M. Ayite, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre***WINNER

Jess Goldstein, "The Little Foxes," Arena Stage

Murell Horton, "The Critic & The Real Inspector Hound," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Frank Labovitz, "Cloud 9," Studio Theatre

William Ivey Long, "Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story," Arena Stage

Outstanding Costume Design-Helen

Sabrina Mandell, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater***WINNER

Jeffrey Meek, "James & the Giant Peach," Adventure Theatre MTC

Kendra Rai, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company

Ivania Stack, "King Ubu," Pointless Theatre

Erik Teague, "The Man in the Iron Mask," Synetic Theater

Outstanding Lighting Design-Hayes

Christopher Akerlind, "Othello," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Colin K. Bills, "The Nether," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Andrew R. Cissna, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre

Dan Covey, "The Glass Menagerie," Ford's Theatre

Keith Parham, "Hand to God," Studio Theatre

Jen Schriever, "Guards at the Taj," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Grant Wilcoxen, Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre***WINNER

Outstanding Lighting Design-Helen

Christopher Annas-Lee, "Cervantes: El Último Quijote (The Last Quixote)," Gala Hispanic Theatre

Colin K. Bills, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company

William K. D'Eugenio, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance***WINNER

Michael Lincoln, "Constellations," Studio Theatre

Kris Thompson, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater

Outstanding Set Design-Hayes

Daniel Conway, "Hand to God," Studio Theatre***WINNER

Daniel Conway, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre

Paul Tate DePoo III, "Titanic," Signature Theatre

John McDermott, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre

Meghan Raham, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre

Outstanding Set Design-Helen

Silvia de Marta (set designer), Alvaro Luna (video designer), "Cervantes: El Último Quijote (The Last Quixote)," Gala Hispanic Theatre

Regina Garcia, "El Paso Blue," Gala Hispanic Theatre

A.J. Guban, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company

Kathryn Kawecki, "Proof," 1st Stage

Hana Sooyeon Kim, "The Emperor's Nightingale," Adventure Theatre MTC***WINNER

Outstanding Sound Design-Hayes

John Gromada, "The Glass Menagerie," Ford's Theatre

Palmer Hefferan, "Guards at the Taj," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Gareth Owen, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre

Sarah Pickett (Sound Designer and additional music), Andre Pluess (composer), "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Folger Theatre***WINNER

Eric Shimelonis, "The Flick," Signature Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design-Helen

Palmer Hefferan, "Equus," Constellation Theatre Company

Nick the Ida, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance

Ryan Rumery, "Constellations," Studio Theatre

Justin Schmitz, "I Call My Brothers," Forum Theatre

Tom Teasley, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company***WINNER

Outstanding Direction, Musical-Hayes

Christopher Ashley, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre***WINNER

Will Davis, "Evita," Olney Theatre Center

Matthew Gardiner, "La Cage aux Folles," Signature Theatre

Matthew Gardiner, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre

Molly Smith, "Carousel," Arena Stage

Outstanding Direction, Play-Hayes

Mitchell Hébert, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre

Michael Kahn, "Cloud 9," Studio Theatre

Ethan McSweeny, "Moment," Studio Theatre

Joanie Schultz, "Hand to God," Studio Theatre

Eric Tucker, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre***WINNER

Outstanding Direction, Musical-Helen

Michael Baron, "James & the Giant Peach," Adventure Theatre MTC

Evan Hoffman, "Catch Me If You Can," NextStop Theatre Company

Mark A. Rhea, Colin Smith, "Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre***WINNER

Jason Schlafstein, "You, Or Whatever I Can Get," Flying V

Allison Arkell Stockman, "Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction, Play-Helen

José Luis Arellano, "Cervantes: El Último Quijote (The Last Quixote)," Gala Hispanic Theatre

Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater

David Muse, "Constellations," Studio Theatre

Psalmayene 24, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance***WINNER

Serge Seiden, "Jumanji," Adventure Theatre MTC

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical-Hayes

"Carousel," Arena Stage

"Come From Away," Ford's Theatre***WINNER

"Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play-Hayes

"The Flick," Signature Theatre

"Hand to God," Studio Theatre

"Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre***WINNER

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical-Helen

"American Idiot," Keegan Theatre

"James & the Giant Peach," Adventure Theatre MTC***WINNER

"Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play-Helen

"Cervantes: El Último Quijote (The Last Quixote)," Gala Hispanic Theatre

"Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater

"Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance***WINNER

Outstanding Performer, Visiting Production

Adam Langdon, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Kennedy Center

Felonious Munk, "The Second City: Black Side of the Moon," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Shawn Pfautsch, "The Mikado," Olney Theatre Center

Darick Pead, "Into the Woods," Kennedy Center

Jack Willis, "Sweat," Arena Stage***WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical-Hayes

Joel Hatch, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre

Rodney Hicks, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre

Chad Kimball, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre

Nick Lehan, "Titanic," Signature Theatre***WINNER

Sam Ludwig, "Titanic," Signature Theatre

Joseph Monroe Webb, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical-Hayes

Ann Arvia, "Carousel," Arena Stage

Jenn Colella, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre***WINNER

Kendra Kassebaum, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre

Alyssa Wilmoth Keegan, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre

Kate Rockwell, "Carousel," Arena Stage

Q. Smith, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre

Astrid Van Wieren, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical-Helen

Matt Dewberry, "Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company

David Landstrom, "Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre***WINNER

Christian Montgomery, "Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre

Ethan Van Slyke, "Caroline, or Change," Creative Cauldron

Doug Wilder, "You, Or Whatever I Can Get," Flying V

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical-Helen

Jenna Berk, "Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company

Teresa Danskey, "Sister Act," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Maggie Donnelly, "Floyd Collins," 1st Stage

Caroline Dubberly, "Next to Normal," The Keegan Theatre

Noelle Robinson, "Hairspray," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Tiara Whaley, "Caroline, or Change," Creative Cauldron***WINNER

James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play-Hayes

Philippe Bowgen, "Cloud 9," Studio Theatre

Akeem Davis, "District Merchants," Folger Theatre

WINNER***Rick Foucheux, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre

Jon Hudson Odom, "Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches," Round House Theatre/Olney Theatre Center

Justin Weaks, "The Christians," Theater J

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play-Hayes

Lisa Birnbaum, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre

Shannon Dorsey, "An Octoroon," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Nicole Kang, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre

Dearbhla Molloy, "Moment," Studio Theatre

Dorea Schmidt, "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Boops," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company***WINNER

James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play-Helen

Louis E. Davis, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance

Clayton Pelham, Jr., "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance

Gary Perkins III, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance

Ryan Tumulty, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company

Justin Weaks, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance***WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play-Helen

Teresa Castracane, "Broadway Bound," 1st Stage

Kari Ginsburg, "When the Rain Stops Falling," 1st Stage***WINNER

Megan Graves, "Redder Blood," Hub Theatre

Kashayna Johnson, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf," Theater Alliance

Justine Moral, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company

Soraya Padrao, "Cervantes: El Último Quijote (The Last Quixote)," Gala Hispanic Theatre

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical-Hayes

Brent Barrett, "La Cage aux Folles," Signature Theatre

J.P. Coletta, "Million Dollar Quartet," Infinity Theatre Company

Nicholas Rodriguez, "Carousel," Arena Stage

Bobby Smith, "La Cage aux Folles," Signature Theatre***WINNER

Bobby Smith, "Titanic," Signature Theatre

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical-Hayes

Heidi Blickenstaff, "Freaky Friday," Signature Theatre

Felicia Boswell, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre

Felicia Curry, "OLIVERio: A Brazilian Twist," Kennedy Center

Tracy Lynn Olivera, "110 in the Shade," Ford's Theatre

Christina Sajous, "Carmen: An Afro-Cuban Jazz Musical," Olney Theatre Center

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical-Helen

Hasani Allen, "Sister Act," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Matt Hirsh, "Catch Me If You Can," NextStop Theatre Company***WINNER

Sam Ludwig, "Monsters of the Villa Diodati," Creative Cauldron

Christian Montgomery, "American Idiot," Keegan Theatre

Lawrence B. Munsey, "Hairspray," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical-Helen

Iyona Blake, "Caroline, or Change," Creative Cauldron

Kari Ginsburg, "Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre

Ashley Johnson, "Sister Act," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Eben Logan, "American Idiot," Keegan Theatre

Katie McManus, "City of Angels," NextStop Theatre Company

Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play-Hayes

Evan Casey, "The Flick," Signature Theatre

Liam Forde, "Hand to God," Studio Theatre

Jamie Smithson, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre

Tom Story, "Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches," Round House Theatre/Olney Theatre Center

Jack Willis, "All the Way," Arena Stage

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play-Hayes

Staceyann Chin, "Motherstruck," Studio Theatre

Margaret Colin, "The City of Conversation," Arena Stage

Alyssa Wilmoth Keegan, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre***WINNER

Erin Weaver, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Folger Theatre

Holly Twyford, "Cloud 9," Studio Theatre

Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play-Helen

Mark Jaster, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater

Matthew J. Keenan, "The Lonesome West," Keegan Theatre

Tom Patterson, "Constellations," Studio Theatre

Dallas Tolentino, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company

Alex Vernon, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play-Helen

Lily Balatincz, "Constellations," Studio Theatre***WINNER

Sabrina Mandell, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater

Susan Marie Rhea, "An American Daughter," Keegan Theatre

Jenna Sokolowski, "Redder Blood," Hub Theatre

Holly Twyford, "Blackberry Winter," Forum Theatre

Outstanding Play or Musical Adaptation

Ruth P. Watson (book), Thomas W. Jones II (book and lyrics), William Knowles (music), "Blackberry Daze," MetroStage

Moisés Kaufman (book and lyrics), Eduardo Machado (book), Arturo O'Farrill (music), "Carmen: An Afro-Cuban Jazz Musical," Olney Theatre Center

Jeffrey Hatcher (The Critic), "The Critic & The Real Inspector Hound," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Aaron Posner, "District Merchants," Folger Theatre***WINNER

Bridget Carpenter (book), Tom Kitt (music), Brian Yorkey (lyrics), "Freaky Friday," Signature Theatre

Sandra Eskin, Michael J. Bobbitt, "Jumanji," Adventure Theatre MTC

Jonelle Walker, "TAME." WSC Avant Bard

Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play or Musical

Stephen Spotswood, "Girl in the Red Corner," the Welders***WINNER

Audrey Cefaly, "The Gulf," Signature Theatre

Happenstance Theater, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater

Gwydion Suilebhan, "Transmission," the Welders

Vaughn Irving and Steve Przybylski (music), Suzanne Edgar, Vaughn Irving, Farrell Parker, Steve Przybylski, Jason Schlafstein, Doug Wilder (book and lyrics), "You, Or Whatever I Can Get," Flying V

Outstanding Production, Theatre for Young Audiences

"James & the Giant Peach," Adventure Theatre MTC

"Jumanji," Adventure Theatre MTC***WINNER

"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," Adventure Theatre MTC

"The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane," Imagination Stage

"OLIVERio: A Brazilian Twist," Kennedy Center

Outstanding Visiting Production

"Into the Woods," Kennedy Center***WINNER

"The Lion," Arena Stage

"The Object Lesson," Studio Theatre

"The Mikado," Olney Theatre Center

"Moby Dick," Arena Stage

Outstanding Production, Musical-Hayes

"Carousel," Arena Stage

"Come From Away," Ford's Theatre

"Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre

"La Cage aux Folles," Signature Theatre

"Titanic," Signature Theatre

Outstanding Production, Play-Hayes

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre

"Hand to God," Studio Theatre

"Moment," Studio Theatre

"Motherstruck," Studio Theatre

"Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre

Outstanding Production, Musical-Helen

"American Idiot," Keegan Theatre

"Catch Me If You Can," NextStop Theatre Company

"Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre

"Sister Act," Toby's Dinner Theatre

"Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company

Outstanding Production, Play-Helen

"Constellations," Studio Theatre

"Equus," Constellation Theatre Company

"King Ubu," Pointless Theatre

"Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater

"Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance

Helen Hayes Tribute

Ted Van Griethuysen

John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company (eligible companies)

Convergence Theatre

InterAct Story Theatre

Mosaic Theater Company of DC***WINNER

Nu Sass Productions

Rainbow Theatre Project

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

