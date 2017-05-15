2017 Helen Hayes Award Winners Announced! - Updating Live!
BroadwayWorld has a full list of the Helen Hayes Awards winners updating LIVE below!
Named for actor Helen Hayes - a Washington native and legendary First Lady of the American Theatre - the Helen Hayes Awards celebrates excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington region and has become a hallmark recognized by theatre makers and theatre lovers far beyond Washington D.C.
The complete list of nominees for the 2017 Helen Hayes Awards.
About theatreWashington
The administration and celebration of the Helen Hayes Awards is just one element of theatreWashington's mission, which is to strengthen, represent, and support all segments of Washington's professional theatre community, including theatre companies, artists, staff, and diverse audiences of all ages. Over more than three decades of support and advocacy, theatreWashington has played a vital role in the transformation of the city's cultural identity, with the resulting revitalization of the community as a whole.
See the full list of winners below!
Outstanding Choreography, Musical-Hayes
Christopher d'Amboise, "Evita," Olney Theatre Center
Kelly Devine, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre
Parker Esse, "Carousel," Arena Stage
Jared Grimes, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre***WINNER
Sergio Trujillo, "Carmen: An Afro-Cuban Jazz Musical," Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Choreography, Play-Hayes
Alexandra Beller, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre***WINNER
Dody DiSanto, "An Iliad," Taffety Punk Theatre Company
Robb Hunter, "An Octoroon," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Kelly King, "Phaeton," Taffety Punk Theatre Company
Erika Chong Shuch, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Folger Theatre
Outstanding Choreography, Musical-Helen
Rachel Leigh Dolan, "American Idiot," Keegan Theatre
Rachel Leigh Dolan, "Catch Me If You Can," NextStop Theatre Company***WINNER
Ilona Kessell, "Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company
Mark Minnick, "Hairspray," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Mark Minnick, "Sister Act," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Outstanding Choreography, Play-Helen
Casey Kaleba, "The Lonesome West," Keegan Theatre
Sabrina Mandell, Mark Jaster, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater
Tony Thomas, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance
Irina Tsikurishvili (choreographer), Ben Cunis and Vato Tsikurishvili (fight choreographers), "The Man in the Iron Mask," Synetic Theater
Cliff Williams III, "Girl in the Red Corner," the Welders***WINNER
Outstanding Musical Direction-Hayes
Jay Crowder, "110 in the Shade," Ford's Theatre
Ian Eisendrath, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre
Darius Smith, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre
Paul Sportelli, "Carousel," Arena Stage***WINNER
Markus Williams, "The Christians," Theater J
Outstanding Musical Direction-Helen
Robert Eisenstein, "The Second Shepherds' Play," Folger Theatre
Karen Hansen, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater***WINNER
Jake Null, "Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre
Jake Null, "Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company
Mike Winch, "King Ubu," Pointless Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design-Hayes
Dede M. Ayite, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre***WINNER
Jess Goldstein, "The Little Foxes," Arena Stage
Murell Horton, "The Critic & The Real Inspector Hound," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Frank Labovitz, "Cloud 9," Studio Theatre
William Ivey Long, "Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story," Arena Stage
Outstanding Costume Design-Helen
Sabrina Mandell, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater***WINNER
Jeffrey Meek, "James & the Giant Peach," Adventure Theatre MTC
Kendra Rai, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company
Ivania Stack, "King Ubu," Pointless Theatre
Erik Teague, "The Man in the Iron Mask," Synetic Theater
Outstanding Lighting Design-Hayes
Christopher Akerlind, "Othello," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Colin K. Bills, "The Nether," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Andrew R. Cissna, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre
Dan Covey, "The Glass Menagerie," Ford's Theatre
Keith Parham, "Hand to God," Studio Theatre
Jen Schriever, "Guards at the Taj," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Grant Wilcoxen, Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre***WINNER
Outstanding Lighting Design-Helen
Christopher Annas-Lee, "Cervantes: El Último Quijote (The Last Quixote)," Gala Hispanic Theatre
Colin K. Bills, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company
William K. D'Eugenio, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance***WINNER
Michael Lincoln, "Constellations," Studio Theatre
Kris Thompson, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater
Outstanding Set Design-Hayes
Daniel Conway, "Hand to God," Studio Theatre***WINNER
Daniel Conway, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre
Paul Tate DePoo III, "Titanic," Signature Theatre
John McDermott, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre
Meghan Raham, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre
Outstanding Set Design-Helen
Silvia de Marta (set designer), Alvaro Luna (video designer), "Cervantes: El Último Quijote (The Last Quixote)," Gala Hispanic Theatre
Regina Garcia, "El Paso Blue," Gala Hispanic Theatre
A.J. Guban, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company
Kathryn Kawecki, "Proof," 1st Stage
Hana Sooyeon Kim, "The Emperor's Nightingale," Adventure Theatre MTC***WINNER
Outstanding Sound Design-Hayes
John Gromada, "The Glass Menagerie," Ford's Theatre
Palmer Hefferan, "Guards at the Taj," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Gareth Owen, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre
Sarah Pickett (Sound Designer and additional music), Andre Pluess (composer), "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Folger Theatre***WINNER
Eric Shimelonis, "The Flick," Signature Theatre
Outstanding Sound Design-Helen
Palmer Hefferan, "Equus," Constellation Theatre Company
Nick the Ida, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance
Ryan Rumery, "Constellations," Studio Theatre
Justin Schmitz, "I Call My Brothers," Forum Theatre
Tom Teasley, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company***WINNER
Outstanding Direction, Musical-Hayes
Christopher Ashley, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre***WINNER
Will Davis, "Evita," Olney Theatre Center
Matthew Gardiner, "La Cage aux Folles," Signature Theatre
Matthew Gardiner, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre
Molly Smith, "Carousel," Arena Stage
Outstanding Direction, Play-Hayes
Mitchell Hébert, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre
Michael Kahn, "Cloud 9," Studio Theatre
Ethan McSweeny, "Moment," Studio Theatre
Joanie Schultz, "Hand to God," Studio Theatre
Eric Tucker, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre***WINNER
Outstanding Direction, Musical-Helen
Michael Baron, "James & the Giant Peach," Adventure Theatre MTC
Evan Hoffman, "Catch Me If You Can," NextStop Theatre Company
Mark A. Rhea, Colin Smith, "Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre***WINNER
Jason Schlafstein, "You, Or Whatever I Can Get," Flying V
Allison Arkell Stockman, "Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Direction, Play-Helen
José Luis Arellano, "Cervantes: El Último Quijote (The Last Quixote)," Gala Hispanic Theatre
Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater
David Muse, "Constellations," Studio Theatre
Psalmayene 24, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance***WINNER
Serge Seiden, "Jumanji," Adventure Theatre MTC
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical-Hayes
"Carousel," Arena Stage
"Come From Away," Ford's Theatre***WINNER
"Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble in a Play-Hayes
"The Flick," Signature Theatre
"Hand to God," Studio Theatre
"Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre***WINNER
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical-Helen
"American Idiot," Keegan Theatre
"James & the Giant Peach," Adventure Theatre MTC***WINNER
"Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble in a Play-Helen
"Cervantes: El Último Quijote (The Last Quixote)," Gala Hispanic Theatre
"Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater
"Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance***WINNER
Outstanding Performer, Visiting Production
Adam Langdon, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Kennedy Center
Felonious Munk, "The Second City: Black Side of the Moon," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Shawn Pfautsch, "The Mikado," Olney Theatre Center
Darick Pead, "Into the Woods," Kennedy Center
Jack Willis, "Sweat," Arena Stage***WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical-Hayes
Joel Hatch, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre
Rodney Hicks, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre
Chad Kimball, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre
Nick Lehan, "Titanic," Signature Theatre***WINNER
Sam Ludwig, "Titanic," Signature Theatre
Joseph Monroe Webb, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical-Hayes
Ann Arvia, "Carousel," Arena Stage
Jenn Colella, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre***WINNER
Kendra Kassebaum, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre
Alyssa Wilmoth Keegan, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre
Kate Rockwell, "Carousel," Arena Stage
Q. Smith, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre
Astrid Van Wieren, "Come From Away," Ford's Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical-Helen
Matt Dewberry, "Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company
David Landstrom, "Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre***WINNER
Christian Montgomery, "Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre
Ethan Van Slyke, "Caroline, or Change," Creative Cauldron
Doug Wilder, "You, Or Whatever I Can Get," Flying V
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical-Helen
Jenna Berk, "Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company
Teresa Danskey, "Sister Act," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Maggie Donnelly, "Floyd Collins," 1st Stage
Caroline Dubberly, "Next to Normal," The Keegan Theatre
Noelle Robinson, "Hairspray," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Tiara Whaley, "Caroline, or Change," Creative Cauldron***WINNER
James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play-Hayes
Philippe Bowgen, "Cloud 9," Studio Theatre
Akeem Davis, "District Merchants," Folger Theatre
WINNER***Rick Foucheux, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre
Jon Hudson Odom, "Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches," Round House Theatre/Olney Theatre Center
Justin Weaks, "The Christians," Theater J
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play-Hayes
Lisa Birnbaum, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre
Shannon Dorsey, "An Octoroon," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Nicole Kang, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre
Dearbhla Molloy, "Moment," Studio Theatre
Dorea Schmidt, "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Boops," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company***WINNER
James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play-Helen
Louis E. Davis, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance
Clayton Pelham, Jr., "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance
Gary Perkins III, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance
Ryan Tumulty, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company
Justin Weaks, "Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance***WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play-Helen
Teresa Castracane, "Broadway Bound," 1st Stage
Kari Ginsburg, "When the Rain Stops Falling," 1st Stage***WINNER
Megan Graves, "Redder Blood," Hub Theatre
Kashayna Johnson, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf," Theater Alliance
Justine Moral, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company
Soraya Padrao, "Cervantes: El Último Quijote (The Last Quixote)," Gala Hispanic Theatre
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical-Hayes
Brent Barrett, "La Cage aux Folles," Signature Theatre
J.P. Coletta, "Million Dollar Quartet," Infinity Theatre Company
Nicholas Rodriguez, "Carousel," Arena Stage
Bobby Smith, "La Cage aux Folles," Signature Theatre***WINNER
Bobby Smith, "Titanic," Signature Theatre
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical-Hayes
Heidi Blickenstaff, "Freaky Friday," Signature Theatre
Felicia Boswell, "Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre
Felicia Curry, "OLIVERio: A Brazilian Twist," Kennedy Center
Tracy Lynn Olivera, "110 in the Shade," Ford's Theatre
Christina Sajous, "Carmen: An Afro-Cuban Jazz Musical," Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical-Helen
Hasani Allen, "Sister Act," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Matt Hirsh, "Catch Me If You Can," NextStop Theatre Company***WINNER
Sam Ludwig, "Monsters of the Villa Diodati," Creative Cauldron
Christian Montgomery, "American Idiot," Keegan Theatre
Lawrence B. Munsey, "Hairspray," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical-Helen
Iyona Blake, "Caroline, or Change," Creative Cauldron
Kari Ginsburg, "Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre
Ashley Johnson, "Sister Act," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Eben Logan, "American Idiot," Keegan Theatre
Katie McManus, "City of Angels," NextStop Theatre Company
Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play-Hayes
Evan Casey, "The Flick," Signature Theatre
Liam Forde, "Hand to God," Studio Theatre
Jamie Smithson, "Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre
Tom Story, "Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches," Round House Theatre/Olney Theatre Center
Jack Willis, "All the Way," Arena Stage
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play-Hayes
Staceyann Chin, "Motherstruck," Studio Theatre
Margaret Colin, "The City of Conversation," Arena Stage
Alyssa Wilmoth Keegan, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre***WINNER
Erin Weaver, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Folger Theatre
Holly Twyford, "Cloud 9," Studio Theatre
Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play-Helen
Mark Jaster, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater
Matthew J. Keenan, "The Lonesome West," Keegan Theatre
Tom Patterson, "Constellations," Studio Theatre
Dallas Tolentino, "Journey to the West," Constellation Theatre Company
Alex Vernon, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play-Helen
Lily Balatincz, "Constellations," Studio Theatre***WINNER
Sabrina Mandell, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater
Susan Marie Rhea, "An American Daughter," Keegan Theatre
Jenna Sokolowski, "Redder Blood," Hub Theatre
Holly Twyford, "Blackberry Winter," Forum Theatre
Outstanding Play or Musical Adaptation
Ruth P. Watson (book), Thomas W. Jones II (book and lyrics), William Knowles (music), "Blackberry Daze," MetroStage
Moisés Kaufman (book and lyrics), Eduardo Machado (book), Arturo O'Farrill (music), "Carmen: An Afro-Cuban Jazz Musical," Olney Theatre Center
Jeffrey Hatcher (The Critic), "The Critic & The Real Inspector Hound," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Aaron Posner, "District Merchants," Folger Theatre***WINNER
Bridget Carpenter (book), Tom Kitt (music), Brian Yorkey (lyrics), "Freaky Friday," Signature Theatre
Sandra Eskin, Michael J. Bobbitt, "Jumanji," Adventure Theatre MTC
Jonelle Walker, "TAME." WSC Avant Bard
Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play or Musical
Stephen Spotswood, "Girl in the Red Corner," the Welders***WINNER
Audrey Cefaly, "The Gulf," Signature Theatre
Happenstance Theater, "Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater
Gwydion Suilebhan, "Transmission," the Welders
Vaughn Irving and Steve Przybylski (music), Suzanne Edgar, Vaughn Irving, Farrell Parker, Steve Przybylski, Jason Schlafstein, Doug Wilder (book and lyrics), "You, Or Whatever I Can Get," Flying V
Outstanding Production, Theatre for Young Audiences
"James & the Giant Peach," Adventure Theatre MTC
"Jumanji," Adventure Theatre MTC***WINNER
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," Adventure Theatre MTC
"The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane," Imagination Stage
"OLIVERio: A Brazilian Twist," Kennedy Center
Outstanding Visiting Production
"Into the Woods," Kennedy Center***WINNER
"The Lion," Arena Stage
"The Object Lesson," Studio Theatre
"The Mikado," Olney Theatre Center
"Moby Dick," Arena Stage
Outstanding Production, Musical-Hayes
"Carousel," Arena Stage
"Come From Away," Ford's Theatre
"Jelly's Last Jam," Signature Theatre
"La Cage aux Folles," Signature Theatre
"Titanic," Signature Theatre
Outstanding Production, Play-Hayes
"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Round House Theatre
"Hand to God," Studio Theatre
"Moment," Studio Theatre
"Motherstruck," Studio Theatre
"Sense and Sensibility," Folger Theatre
Outstanding Production, Musical-Helen
"American Idiot," Keegan Theatre
"Catch Me If You Can," NextStop Theatre Company
"Next to Normal," Keegan Theatre
"Sister Act," Toby's Dinner Theatre
"Urinetown," Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Production, Play-Helen
"Constellations," Studio Theatre
"Equus," Constellation Theatre Company
"King Ubu," Pointless Theatre
"Moxie: A Happenstance Vaudeville," Happenstance Theater
"Word Becomes Flesh," Theater Alliance
Helen Hayes Tribute
Ted Van Griethuysen
John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company (eligible companies)
Convergence Theatre
InterAct Story Theatre
Mosaic Theater Company of DC***WINNER
Nu Sass Productions
Rainbow Theatre Project
