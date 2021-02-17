Wichita Theatre's Opening Weekend of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Modified Due to Inclement Weather

Due to inclement weather, opening weekend of Wichita Theatre's production of Matilda the Musical is currently being modified. The company is hoping to have an updated performance schedule by Wednesday.

If you have tickets for Friday, February 19th or the matinee on Saturday, February 20th, please email theatre4families@gmail.com or contact the box office @ 940.723.9037 Tuesday - Friday from 11-5.

The production is set to run through March 13, 2021.

Stay up to date at https://www.facebook.com/wichitatheatre/.

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

​Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Learn more at https://www.wichitatheatre.com/.