Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wichita Theatre's Opening Weekend of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Modified Due to Inclement Weather

The production is set to run through March 13, 2021.

Feb. 17, 2021  
Wichita Theatre's Opening Weekend of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Modified Due to Inclement Weather

Due to inclement weather, opening weekend of Wichita Theatre's production of Matilda the Musical is currently being modified. The company is hoping to have an updated performance schedule by Wednesday.

If you have tickets for Friday, February 19th or the matinee on Saturday, February 20th, please email theatre4families@gmail.com or contact the box office @ 940.723.9037 Tuesday - Friday from 11-5.

The production is set to run through March 13, 2021.

Stay up to date at https://www.facebook.com/wichitatheatre/.

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

​Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Learn more at https://www.wichitatheatre.com/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug
Next On Stage Sweatshirt
Ensemble T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Wichita Stories
Johnson County Community Colleges Midwest Trust Center Series Presents Jim Brickman Photo

Johnson County Community College's Midwest Trust Center Series Presents Jim Brickman

Wichita Theatre Launches Fundraising Efforts to Stay Afloat Photo

Wichita Theatre Launches Fundraising Efforts to Stay Afloat

Music Theatre Wichita Announces Three New Online Education Video Series For February Photo

Music Theatre Wichita Announces Three New Online Education Video Series For February

Topeka Symphony Presents GEMS FOR ORCHESTRA AND CELLO Photo

Topeka Symphony Presents GEMS FOR ORCHESTRA AND CELLO


More Hot Stories For You

  • GO! Contemporary Dance Works Presents THE SEARCH FOR PERSEPHONE
  • TPS and Angela Gimlin Present Virtual Workshop Reading of THAT WOMAN
  • Lee University Theatre Presents THE LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC
  • Frist Art Museum Presents Online Exhibition N2020: COMMUNITY REFLECTIONS