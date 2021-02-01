Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wichita Theatre Launches Fundraising Efforts to Stay Afloat

One way people can help is to buy a brick in the Jeral and Rowena Jackson Memorial Pathway.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Wichita Theatre has begun fundraising efforts to help it stay afloat amidst the ongoing pandemic.

One way people can help is to buy a brick in the Jeral and Rowena Jackson Memorial Pathway which is in front of the performing arts center entry. Currently, just over 400 bricks are available at $95 each. If the company could sell all of these, their payroll would be covered for 2 months.

Or, you can join in being a producing partner. The theatre has created an opportunity, for those who can, to help finance its season of showcase main stage shows. Each production costs approximate $32,000 to stage which includes royalties, staff, facility usage, sets, props and more. The theatre is currently seeking 12-15 families who would commit to invest $4,500-$6,500 into the season which provides operating capital to stage 4-5 of the theatre's blockbuster productions.

A producing partner, while taking a risk, is consider one of the "Producers" and will share in the "profits of the show" should the show be successful. These funds are necessary as most expenses for a production are incurred well in advance of the show opening.

Learn more about ways you can help at https://www.wichitatheatre.com/.


