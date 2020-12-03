Wichita Grand Opera Launches Christmas Caroling Caravan

With the recent significant spike in Covid-19 cases, the Wichita Grand Opera has made the decision to cancel its upcoming "A Kansas Christmas" concerts. These concerts will now be presented in December, 2021. For those of you already holding tickets for these concerts, please call our office at 316.683.3444 for exchanges, donations, and other options.

However, the company has announced its Wichita Grand Opera Christmas Caroling Caravan. The company's carolers are available, for a donation of $25 per carol, to visit your own yard to sing carols and other holiday music. Call soon to reserve your personal mini-concerts in the comfort of your own safe space. Caroling dates are being scheduled between December 7-20.

Learn more at https://wichitagrandopera.org/.

