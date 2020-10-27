Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre Rehearses For Upcoming Performance With the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra

The event takes place on November 1.

Oct. 27, 2020  

Get a little sneak peek at Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre's rehearsal for the upcoming collaboration with Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra!

The event takes place on November 1. Attendance is free, and audience members are invited to bring their lawn chairs and set up anywhere in the area to watch and soak up the entertainment! Masks and social distancing is requested.

The program will include crowd-pleasing music ranging from Star Wars, Queen, Tchaikovsky, and western music to a mambo.

Learn more at http://www.wfyouthsymphony.org/index.php/sample-page/.

Watch the rehearsal video below!


