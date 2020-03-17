Theatre Lawrence Closes Beginning March 17

Theatre Lawrence will close beginning March 17.

Read the statement below:

After careful consideration for the safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers, students, and staff, the Theatre Lawrence board of directors and staff have made the following decision: Effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the Theatre Lawrence building will be closed, and all public performances, events, and programs at Theatre Lawrence will be suspended through the end of March.

Additionally, we have made the tough decision to cancel our April production of Silent Sky. We hope to reschedule this wonderful show at a future date. For those with tickets to see Silent Sky, a member of the TL staff will be contacting you when we re-open in April. You can exchange your tickets for a future performance, or donate your ticket value back to the Theatre. We will be happy to accommodate you in whatever way you choose, and we appreciate your patience as we contact everyone.

During this pause, ticket and enrollment sales of any kind (online or otherwise) will be suspended.

Thank you for your understanding as we work through individual programming needs and will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.





