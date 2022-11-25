THE CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Weekend

"The Chocolate Nutcracker," an urban twist on the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," will be performed Nov. 26th at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. "The Chocolate Nutcracker" showcases a variety of ethnic dances, including hip hop, jazz, African contemporary, lyrical, praise dance and ballet.

The performance shows off local talent and is staged by It Takes a Village Inc., a nonprofit founded by Director Steven Massey in 2012.

It's a place for kids to come and explore their gifts and talent, or maybe find it in the performing arts. Many of the kids Massey works with are at-risk youth.

Performances are Saturday, November 26th at 2:00PM & 7:30PM.