THE CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Weekend
Performances are Saturday, November 26th at 2:00PM & 7:30PM.
"The Chocolate Nutcracker," an urban twist on the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," will be performed Nov. 26th at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. "The Chocolate Nutcracker" showcases a variety of ethnic dances, including hip hop, jazz, African contemporary, lyrical, praise dance and ballet.
The performance shows off local talent and is staged by It Takes a Village Inc., a nonprofit founded by Director Steven Massey in 2012.
It's a place for kids to come and explore their gifts and talent, or maybe find it in the performing arts. Many of the kids Massey works with are at-risk youth.
Performances are Saturday, November 26th at 2:00PM & 7:30PM.
Related Stories View More Wichita Stories
More Hot Stories For You
Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels Will Bring Broadway to Topeka this Holiday Season
November 15, 2022
Broadway is coming to Kansas with a new holiday tradition – “The Kready Holiday Spectacular!” Presented by Broadway stars and married couple Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels, the holiday spectacular will make its debut at The Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on December 23, 2022. Kready and Daniels, who have performed in 17 Broadway shows, will perform holiday-themed musical numbers with a New York flair and a hometown feel.
ONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Summer 2023 Regional Tour in Garden City
November 8, 2022
Ondine: A Queer Fairy Tale will kick-off a Summer 2023 regional tour Saturday, June 3 in Garden City, KS as part of PLAYCHELLA, an all-ages Pride festival.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center This Week
November 7, 2022
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Topeka on November 9th.
LIVERPOOL LEGENDS Comes to Topeka This Weekend
October 24, 2022
Liverpool Legends “The Complete Beatles Experience!” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 for a 7:30 pm performance.
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to Topeka This Week
October 20, 2022
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes.
November 15, 2022
Broadway is coming to Kansas with a new holiday tradition – “The Kready Holiday Spectacular!” Presented by Broadway stars and married couple Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels, the holiday spectacular will make its debut at The Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on December 23, 2022. Kready and Daniels, who have performed in 17 Broadway shows, will perform holiday-themed musical numbers with a New York flair and a hometown feel.
ONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Summer 2023 Regional Tour in Garden City
November 8, 2022
Ondine: A Queer Fairy Tale will kick-off a Summer 2023 regional tour Saturday, June 3 in Garden City, KS as part of PLAYCHELLA, an all-ages Pride festival.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center This Week
November 7, 2022
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Topeka on November 9th.
LIVERPOOL LEGENDS Comes to Topeka This Weekend
October 24, 2022
Liverpool Legends “The Complete Beatles Experience!” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 for a 7:30 pm performance.
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to Topeka This Week
October 20, 2022
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes.