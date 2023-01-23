Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Topeka Civic Theatre

Playing through February 11th

Jan. 23, 2023  

Topeka Civic Theatre, the beloved dinner theatre of Topeka, KS, undertook what is arguably the most difficult script of contemporary theatre: a script that necessitates precision timing, a crumbling set, and a laugh on every line. Director Shannon J. Reilly delivers beautifully.

The plot is deceptively simple: an amateur theatre company is mounting a murder mystery. The problem, of course, is that everything "goes wrong."

At first glance, the set, by Bryce Korf, is rudimentary and simple, but ends up serving the narrative nicely, which is essentially its own character. After all, this set's a damn death trap. Costumes, by the consistent Chelle Decker, are excellent. Jeff Boyer is unrecognizable and sublime as the director of the flailing theatre troupe, able to employ subtlety in the broadest of comedies. Jason R. Smith's inspired knack for physical comedy is a delight. Kristin Ross is an enchanting ingenue, with all the style to match. Dusty Nichols just doesn't get enough stage time. The massive, glorious crew earned their curtain call.

The action is fast, easy and riveting, making everyone in the room forget they are in Topeka. Though the chaotic moments occasionally had mugging and inaudible screaming, the audience ate it up with a shinning English silver spoon.

Pro-tip: enjoy a Haversham Highball (Seagram's Gin, ginger ale, cranberry juice, and a splash of lime), a delicious treat perfectly paired with the light faire on stage. Also, row A is the splash zone. Plan accordingly.

Tickets are available at topekacivictheatre.com or by calling (785)357-5211. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 3 to 6:00 p.m. on day of performance. Performances through February 11th.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, opened in London in 2012, and continues to be the longest running comedy in the West End. Subsequently, it spurred national tours, regional productions, and a Broadway show. It continues to be a popular and critical international success.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is associate co-produced by Hall Commercial Printing and individual co-produced by Robin and Graham Bonsall of The Bonsall Way Coldwell Banker American Home. Media sponsors are KMAJ MAJIC 107.7- A Cumulus Station and WIBW-TV and wibw.com.

