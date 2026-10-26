Review: RICHARD O'BRIEN'S ROCKY HORROR SHOW at B-29 DOC Hangar

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Thursday night my husband and I had a rollicking good time attending Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show at the B-29 DOC Hangar in Wichita, KS. If you’re looking for a fun Halloween night out, reserve your tickets NOW!

The entire musical (book, music, and lyrics) was written by Richard O’Brien, who also played Riff Raff in both the movie and the stage musical. The original London production of the musical premiered at The Royal Court Theatre in June 1973 and moved around London, and closed in September 1980. It won the 1973 Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical. Rocky debuted in the US in LA in 1974, and its 1975 Broadway debut at the Belasco Theatre and closed after about a month, event though it received a Tony nomination and three Drama Desk nominations. Tim Curry, who originated the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, became particularly associated with the musical. The musical was adapted into the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, starring Tim Curry, and has the longest running release in film history. Both the film and the stage show have a cult following and has a long-running tradition of audience participation through call-back lines and as dressing up as characters from the show.

If you haven’t seen the movie, or the stage show, it’s basically a send up of B movie sci-fi and horror films from the 1930’s to the 1960s. Our hero, Brad, and his heroine fiancé, Janet, a suitably nerdy couple, get a flat tire on a cold, rainy night, right down the road from a creepy mansion. They are invited in to the mansion, and realize they are in the laboratory of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad transvestite scientist from the planet Transylvania, who is making a monster from scratch. You know the drill. Only the monster is a hunky, muscle-bound man. Hilarity ensues.

This production was unpretentious and light hearted. Back in the 1980s, most productions of Rocky Horror were very heavy, rife with lascivious behavior, and only the hippest kids knew the comebacks and proper prop usage. By the way, if you’re an old hand, don’t bring your props! You can buy a prop bag at the ticket table for show approved props. But I digress. Director Ryan Schafer has brought in a light, funny, tongue in cheek meta Brechtian production (if Brecht was into comedy) all at a lightning fast pace. Intimacy coordinator Molly Tully turned all that heavy petting into some of the most beautifully awkward and humorous situations ever. Choreographer Ia Hawkins creates some fun, twitchy moves and uses the space well. Music Director Ryan Linares does a masterful job of keeping his small combo as well as the vocals tight and bright. Great sound from Kirk Longhofer and his expert mixing abilities! You get the feeling you’re at a big rock show. For instance, Briley Meek’s opening song as the Usherette was thrilling - she sounded amazing, and gave me chills. I could hear everything, despite the cavernous venue.

Abby Stroot’s costumes and Dex O’Neal’s wigs and makeup are suitably creepy, alien and unkempt. My favorite costumes? The ensemble take on Brad’s tidy whiteys, and his black velvet Maryjane’s in the floorshow! The behemoth of a set by Bryce Bassett accommodates the proceedings well, with plenty of nooks and crannies for the actors to play with. There’s also a spot on the house right wall that accommodates projections! Arthur Reese does a great job lighting the huge space, creating a great mix of atmospherics and well defined playing spaces.

The Phantoms, the chorus/ensemble, not quite zombies, but not quite human either, did an outstanding job backing up the lead performers. Justin Noel Hall’s Rocky was super hunky and looked great flexing all his beautiful pecs! Eddie, Columbia’s boyfriend, played well by Lorenz Looney, sang Hot Patootie with great ease, before he met his untimely demise. Columbia, one of Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s servants, is played by Haley Couey with great gusto and sass. Couey gives us a mean tap solo and has an outstanding over the top reaction to Magenta’s knockout gas before the floorshow. Zoë Reitz’s Riff Raff, Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s manservant, conveyed all the suitably annoyed vibes as he dealt with all the mayhem brought on by Rocky, Brad, and Janet. Plus he’s got a great falsetto. Sisilia Shaffer gives us the sweet side of Janet to Lyle Valentine’s nerdy Brad in their opening number Damn It, Janet. Shaffer lets loose in Touch-A Touch-A Touch Me, and Valentine gets to show off Brad’s emotional side in Once in a While, a song that was originally cut from the movie, which expresses Brad’s doubts about his relationship with Janet.

Monte Wheeler’s Narrator is arch and exacting, popping up unexpectedly all over the monstrous set, giving us insight and boatloads of devastatingly dry humour. Briley Meeks’s unbridled and unhinged Magenta ran like a brash Tasmanian Devil, giving a very powerful physical and vocal performance. Lastly, Steve Hitchcock’s Dr. Frank-N-Furter runs more like Alan Cumming than Tim Curry. Hitchcock gives us a more impish than voluptuous performance, which makes us believe the good Doctor is so incompetent he needs to be recalled back to his home planet. I loved that Stroot put Frank in white for the Floor Show. It gave Frank an aura of innocence, a lost soul looking for his way home, and gave the glam rock/Bowie tinged I’m Going Home an uplifting sense - instead of a martyr, Frank is now a hero.

Having said all that, DO NOT MISS THIS SHOW. The planes flying in and out of the airport lent an otherworldly effect, especially when Riff and Magenta transported the whole house back to the planet Transexual. We were out by 9:30 with plenty of time to either go out and party, or to get home at a reasonable hour. I hope this production company does this annually; I also hope they attempt other large scale, provocative works. Everyone at my table had a blast. The guy at my table AND my husband knew ALL the audience lines. Know that if you don't have time for dinner, you can enjoy curated bites from Blue Moon Catering alongside a cash bar serving themed drinks. There is also a Photo Booth available! This is more fun that humans are allowed to have!

All performances are at the B-29 DOC Hangar, 1788 S. Airport Rd., Wichita, KS 67209. The run continues next week, beginning Thursday, October 29, 7:00 PM; Friday, October 30, 7:00 PM (ASL interpreted); Saturday, October 31, 7:00 PM, and Saturday, October 31, 11:59 PM (midnight performance). A separate Halloween After Party will follow the Friday, October 30 performance. The after party is open to all; tickets are available separately.

Tickets start at $12, with VIP table and couch options available, and are on sale now at rockyhorrorwichita.com The Rocky Horror Show contains mature content and suggestive themes, and is recommended for audiences 18 and older.

Photo Credit: Hannah Crickman

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