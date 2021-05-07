RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY Will Be Performed at Music Theatre Wichita This July

Music Theatre Wichita will present Red, White, and Broadway: A Star-Studded Tribute to America, running July 2-4 at Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover.

A patriotic celebration of this country and the art form we love so much, the American musical theater. Red, White, and Broadway is a 90 minute outdoor extravaganza that will have you singing along to patriotic tunes like "America the Beautiful" and "Yankee Doodle Dandy" as well as some of your favorites from Broadway shows like The Music Man, South Pacific, and Ragtime.

There will also be a barbershop quartet and fireworks (July 3 and 4 only).

As of April 15, July 2 and 3 are sold out - get your tickets for July 4 while they are still available!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://mtwichita.org/shows_tickets/current_season/overview#3146.