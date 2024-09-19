Previews: New Local Film A VERY FLATTENED CHRISTMAS To Premiere at The Hyde Out

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The upcoming thriller "A Very Flattened Christmas" will be shown at the Hyde Out, 452 N. Hydraulic, every Saturday in October at 8, 11pm. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door.

Scheduled for release on October 24, 2024, this film transforms a roadkill collection company into the setting for a chilling Christmas story, where employees are systematically hunted down by a malevolent entity known as "Red Eyes."

The film, in its entirety, was all shot in Wichita, Kansas, by local filmmakers.

Directed by Shane Wallace and co-written with Key Tawn Toothman, the film explores the grim holiday season through the eyes of its characters, who are drawn into a deadly game of survival. The ensemble cast, featuring Key Tawn Toothman, Trevor Vincent Farney, and Mark Mannette, navigates a plot filled with suspense and unexpected twists.

The trailer for "A Very Flattened Christmas" sets the tone, revealing a narrative that intertwines horror elements with biting social commentary. The script touches on themes of corruption and power, mirroring real-world issues through the film's fantastical horror lens. The presence of a supernatural killer reindeer adds a layer of dark whimsy to the otherwise stark portrayal of human vulnerability and deceit.

The cast also includes Jessie Bailey, Paula Makar, and Naythan Smith, who contribute significantly to the film's complex storyline. Their performances are expected to bring depth to the film's critique of societal norms, wrapped in the garb of a thriller. A character known as "Dick Puncher," who claims to combat injustice unconventionally, suggests that the film will balance its darker themes with lighter moments.

Details about the production suggest that traditional filmmaking techniques have been employed to enhance the authenticity of the supernatural elements, particularly portraying the eerie "Red Eyes." This approach respects classic horror aesthetics and enhances the viewer's experience through meticulous attention to detail.

As "A Very Flattened Christmas" approaches its release, it generates interest for its atypical approach to Christmas-themed films. It presents a reflective and entertaining narrative, challenging the boundaries of conventional thriller genres.

Critics and moviegoers are keen to see how this film will perform, given its unconventional theme and execution. Whether it will become a staple in horror cinema for its bold narrative choices or remain an outlier as a peculiar interpretation of holiday fear is yet to be determined. However, this film is set to offer a distinctly memorable cinematic experience this Christmas season, making it a notable entry in the holiday movie lineup.

“A Very Flattened Christmas will be available for purchase or to rent on Amazon Prime Video from October 24th, 2024.

To make the widest release possible, producer, actor, and writer Key Tawn Toothman is organizing a GofundMe Fundraiser:

https: //www.gofundme.com/f/a-very-flattened-christmas-fundraiser

By supporting the film via GoFundMe, donors will get to be credited as producers on the film or see their names in the credits.

Comments