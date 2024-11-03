Previews: MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON – APT. 2B at ICTRep WSU Metroplex At 13th & Oliver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) will continue its 2024-25 season with MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON – APT. 2B, opening Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Welsbacher Theatre at 19th and Oliver.

MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON – APT. 2B by Kate Hamill is a darkly comic, modern take on the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In this bold and highly theatrical romp, oddball female roommates Sherlock (yes, a girl named Sherlock) Holmes and Joan Watson join forces to emerge from pandemic fog as a madcap-dynamic duo, ready to solve all the mysteries and kick butts of all villains! A fast-paced, whip-smart feminist fable.

MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON – APT. 2B features Charlene Grinsell as “Ms. Sherlock Holmes,” Tessa Seybert “Ms. Joan Watson,” Bayless Braswell as “Irene Adler, Mrs. Hudson & Others,” and Jackson Dorris “Inspector Lestrade, Elliot Monk & Others.” It is directed by ICTRep’s Artistic Director, Dr. Julie Longhofer.

Performances are Thursday, November 14 through Sunday, November 17 (one weekend only) in the Welsbacher Theatre at 29th and Oliver. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and veterans, $20 for those under the age of 30, and $15 for students (inclusive of all taxes and fees). Seating is general admission and the house opens 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets can be purchased on the ICTRep website at https://ICTRep.org.

ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) is a semi-professional company that produces comedies, dramas, and thrillers. Our productions provide challenging roles and design opportunities for young actors and creatives to hone their crafts. In addition, we bring Wichita audiences together to enjoy high-quality, vibrant theatrical experiences that provide more than simply an evening’s entertainment. We want our audiences to continue to reflect on and be moved by the plays we produce, long after the “curtain falls.”

Follow on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ICTRep). Instagram (@ICTRep_Theater), and LinkedIn (@ICTRep).

ICTRep: Dramatically Good!

