With magical pixie dust PETER PAN the Musical flies into The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City with 11 performances beginning July 6-28. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m.

This Tony Award®-winning musical, based on the beloved children's classic by Sir J.M. Barrie, has delighted audiences for 60 years. PETER PAN follows the magical tale of the Darling children, who are taken on high-flying adventures with Peter Pan and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell. Their escapades lead them to encounter bungling pirates, a roguish gang, and a ticking crocodile. Audiences will surely connect with the memorable songs "I've Gotta Crow," "I'm Flying," "Neverland," and "I Won't Grow Up."

Barb Nichols directs this delightful musical for The White Theatre. Nichols is a veteran of several successful productions at The White Theatre including Les Miserable and Company. Nichols is joined by Kevin Bogan as the musical director and Kacy Christensen as the choreographer. The talented 28 - member cast features actors from across the Kansas City metro area. The White Theatre continues building community through the families it touches, including actors like Don Arnott, who is performing in PETER PAN along with this son-in-law Mike Peterson, two grandsons - Ryan and Luke Peterson, and his cousin, Nicole McCroskey as well as performer Simon Schupp who will share the stage with his son, Issac. Scott Cooper Fagan, who has dazzled White Theatre audiences as the Beast in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST as well as Lancelot in CAMELOT, returns to the stage as Captain Hook/Mr. Darling.

"PETER PAN is the timeless story about a young boy who doesn't want to grow up, and who can blame him," Nichol said. "He is happy with a carefree life - having adventures, fighting pirates, and leading his merry group of Lost Boys. The White Theatre's production captures the innocent, free-wheeling spirit of the original story and adds high energy production numbers, sword fights, loyal friendships and, of course, flying!"

PETER PAN is rated G for general audiences. Tickets for PETER PAN are $18 to $35, depending on seating selection. Tickets may be purchased online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, by calling the box office at (913) 327-8054, or in person at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Liz Smith in the J box office at (913) 327-8054.

Opening weekend also features the Peter Pan Palooza, a family event following the Sunday, July 7 matinee performance. This includes fun, foolery, and food. Cast members, including Captain Hook and their friends, will be around for pictures as well as face painting, a slime-making station, fairy wand and Lost Boy drum making. Refreshments will include Dirt + Bugs (Oreos and Gummy bugs), Lost Boys Foraged Foods (fruits and veggies), as well as Mermaid Lemonade and Peter Pan Punch. Tickets are required (just $10 for children 3+, adults free) and can be made through TheWhiteTheatre.org.

Assisted listening devices are available for all PETER PAN performances. Open Captioning will be available at the July 18, 20 and 21 performances. Theatre patrons will be able to purchase beer, wine, and select cocktails an hour prior to the show, as well as at intermission.

The White Theatre's 2018-19 season ends a special engagement of NEFESH MOUNTAIN and MAMA DONI: A CONCERT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY with the Sept. 14 and 15, respectively.

Full descriptions, performance times for each event, and tickets are available online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, by calling the box office at (913) 327-8054 or in person at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The White Theatre box office is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CUTLINE:

LB Scott and Cooper Fagan star as Peter Pan and Captain Hook in the upcoming musical production of "Peter Pan" at the Jewish Community Center. The musical opens July 6 and continues through July 28

PETER PAN Cast List

(Character, Performer and City of Residence)

Peter Pan: LB, Roeland Park

Wendy: Bridget Walsh, Shawnee

John: Michael Young, Overland Park

Michael: Ben Renfrow, Warrensburg, MO

Mrs. Darling/Wycliff: Sarah Jeter, Kansas City, MO

Captain Hook/Mr. Darling: Scott Cooper Fagan, Kansas City, MO

Smee: Phil Howard, Kansas City, MO

Tiger Lily: Nicole McCroskey, Overland Park

Crocodile: Keith Wiedenkeller, Kansas City, MO

Pirates

Pirates

Starkey: Simon Schupp, Raymore, MO

Mullins: Hank Burvee, Overland Park

Jukes: Don Arnott, Olathe

Noodler: Mike Peterson, Olathe

Cecco: Loren Wendelburg, Shawnee

Lost Boys

Slightly: Valen Jurkowski, Warrensburg, MO

Twin 1: Camille Breckenridge, Overland Park

Twin 2: Emma Jacobson, Kansas City, MO

Toodles: Sawyer Nevins, Kansas City, MO

Nibs: Luke Peterson, Olathe

Kang: Ryan Peterson, Olathe

Lyin: Issac Schupp, Raymore, MO

Tiger Lily's Gang

Amanda Dulny, Shawnee

Annika Bryson, Warrensburg, MO

Jahnaya Thomas, Warrensburg, MO

Beth Anderson, Warrensburg, MO

Peyton Skaar, Kansas City, MO

Molly McBride, Olathe

Danielle Johnson, Shawnee





Related Articles Shows View More Wichita Stories

More Hot Stories For You