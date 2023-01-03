Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Regional Tour in Garden City This Summer

The performance is set for Saturday, June 3.

Jan. 03, 2023  

ONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Regional Tour in Garden City This Summer

Attendants of this year's New York Comic Con were treated to a live performance of Ondine: A Queer Fairy Tale, a puppet play presented by Brett Crandall Studios.

After touring Pride celebrations and Renaissance festivals across Kansas, and being featured on PBS News Hour's Canvas series, Ondine... made its New York City debut as a panel presentation in Family HQ at the annual fan event.

The single-puppeteer adaptation, based on the myths of water sprites, gives a new, queer take on the classic love story, last staged on Broadway in 1954 with Audrey Hepburn as the titular character in a Tony-winning performance. This new, verse-style, gender-bent, puppet production relies on audience engagement, comedy for all-ages, and comes complete with lessons in emotional intelligence.

Brett Crandall, the show's puppeteer, playwright, and composer, is currently in residence at Garden City Community College as part of the Western Kansas Children's Puppet Theatre, presenting free monthly puppet shows to audiences of rural Kansas. This Spring's season includes Ondine: A Queer Fairy Tale performed with GCCC's choir, as well as Crandall's newest work, Ashman, a puppet play about the life of legendary lyricist, Howard Ashman.

Ondine: A Queer Fairy Tale will kick-off a Summer 2023 regional tour Saturday, June 3 in Garden City, KS as part of PLAYCHELLA, an all-ages Pride festival.

Visit www.BrettCrandallStudios.com/Puppetry for upcoming tour dates.

Photo credit: Uki Pavlovic




