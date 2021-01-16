Music Theatre Wichita Announces Seven Shows As Part of 2021 Season

Music Theatre Wichita has announced its upcoming 2021 season, featuring 7 productions from April to November, Kansas.com reports.

These will be a mixture of concert-style shows, revues and more traditional productions that will be offered either outdoors at Andover's Capitol Federal Amphitheater or inside Century II in the Convention Hall, with a socially distanced audience.

Check out the full lineup below!

Smokey Joe's Cafe

April 28-May 2

Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover

This will be a concert-style presentation of this musical, which features songs written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller includeing "Love Potion #9" and "On Broadway." Among the cast will be Julius Thomas III and Erin Clemons.

No More Talk of Darkness

May 13-18

Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover

This concert will star Jeremy Stolle, who has appeared as an alternate for as the "Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway for the last decade and is a veteran of MTW shows like "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

TBD Pre-Broadway Musical

June 16-20

Century II Convention Hall

This is to be announced, for an all new musical will be chosen from The National Alliance for Musical Theatre's New Works Festival.

Red White and Broadway

July 2-3

Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover

This outdoor Independence Day-themed event will feature local Broadway performers singing patriotic songs. The second night will include fireworks.

Golden MTWichita at 50

Aug. 25-29

Century II Convention Hall

This concert will mark the company's big anniversary, taking a musical look back at MTW over the years and will bringing back former members of the company who have gone on to establish prestigious careers, including Matt Bogart and Desi Oakley.

Grease

Sept. 15-19

Capital Federal Amphitheater in Andover

This was supposed to be MTW's kickoff show for its 2020 season. MTW may be able to put on a somewhat normal production of the show with partner dancing, even if the actors are wearing masks.

Twelfth Night

November, dates and venue to be determined

This new musical was also set to be part of the 2020 season. The show is a musical retelling of Shakespeare's famous gender-bending comedy of mistaken identity.

Read more at Kansas.com and learn more about tickets at https://mtwichita.org/home.