Madeleine Peyroux And Paula Cole to Perform at Kauffman Center This September

Join the Kauffman Center for an unforgettable evening featuring two legends performing hits from their illustrious albums. Paula Cole joins Madeleine Peyroux on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on the Helzberg Hall stage in celebration of Peyroux's breakthrough album, Careless Love, and Cole's double-platinum album, This Fire.

Tickets for the event range from $39 to $69 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at kauffmancenter.org.

ABOUT MADELEINE PEYROUX

Madeleine Peyroux brings her distinctive blend of swing-era jazz, country, blues, gospel and other acoustic forms to the Helzberg Hall stage as she performs tracks from her hit Careless Love album. The album, which took only three months to create, debuted in 2004 and sold 500,000 copies within its first year. In contrast to her first album in 1996, Careless Love conveys a mature, emotional depth and highlights Peyroux's rhythmic pliability.

"2004...2005...the date stamp on any music performance can be a distracting thing. The more inspired and singular the music, the less that seems to matter. Timeless is what we call music that reaches the heart and stops the clock. Few are able to attain that, fewer with consistency. For the ones who do, it can take a while navigating one's career path to get there, to make timeless happen. Madeleine Peyroux achieved it on her second album."

-Ashley Kahn, American Music Historian, January 2021

ABOUT Paula Cole

In 1996, Paula Cole released her self-produced, second album, This Fire. It was incendiary, a double-platinum smash. The first single, Where Have All The Cowboys Gone? catapulted to the Top 10. Cole is a seven-time Grammy nominee and was the first woman to be nominated as Producer of the Year with no collaborators. Her second single, the anthemic I Don't Want to Wait, dominated charts for a year and then lived again as the well-loved theme-song for Dawson's Creek.

Cole pushes boundaries and touches hearts and minds with her songwriting. She has performed the world over, for the Troops in the Persian Gulf, to coffee houses in small towns across America, to stadiums with Peter Gabriel, to elegant theaters. Now, 25 years later, Cole will perform songs from her ground-breaking album, This Fire-a rare opportunity to witness her historical work.

KAUFFMAN CENTER PRESENTS SERIES SCHEDULE*

The Kauffman Center Presents series features extraordinary and diverse artists from a variety of musical genres and performance styles. Access to approved media photos for 2021-2022 Kauffman Center Presents artists can be found here. Upcoming events include:

2021-2022 Kauffman Center Presents events:

Look for more Kauffman Center Presents announcements coming soon.

*Additional performances will be announced throughout the 2021-2022 season. Updates are available at kauffmancenter.org/kauffman-center-presents/.