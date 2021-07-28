Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Be Performed at Hays Community Theatre This Week

The production opens on July 29 and runs through July 30.

Jul. 28, 2021  
Hays Community Theatre will present Little Shop of Horrors this week, opening July 29 and running through July 30.

Join in for a night of music, comedy, and fun as we watch Seymour figure out how to deal with Audrey II - his blood-craving plant!

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/21319.


