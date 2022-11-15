Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels Will Bring Broadway to Topeka this Holiday Season

Broadway is coming to Kansas with a new holiday tradition - "The Kready Holiday Spectacular!" Presented by Broadway stars and married couple Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels, the holiday spectacular will make its debut at The Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on December 23, 2022. Kready and Daniels, who have performed in 19 Broadway shows, will perform holiday-themed musical numbers with a New York flair and a hometown feel.

"I am thrilled to bring my family home for Christmas," said Jeff Kready, Topeka native and star of Broadway productions "Company," "Tootsie" and "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder." Kready added, "I grew up on the TPAC stage, so getting to perform there now is a dream come true. For years I've wanted to create something special for Topeka, and after nearly two decades in show business, the stars have aligned, and it's happening this December."

"Topeka feels like a second hometown to me," said Nikki Renée Daniels, star of Broadway productions "Company," "Hamilton," "Book of Mormon" and others. "As an honorary Topekan, I am so excited to perform at TPAC with my family and to spread some holiday cheer to a town that has always enveloped me in such a warm embrace."

"The Kready Holiday Spectacular" comes on the heels of a boom in Topeka's arts and entertainment scene. The capital city hosted the first-ever state-wide Pride event on September 24 and boasts a vibrant and thriving entertainment and nightlife scene - including the art and mural-filled district NOTO Arts and Entertainment District - with live music, food and fun that adds to its historic and lively downtown community.

"Visit Topeka is excited to see the start of a new holiday tradition in the capital city," said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. "With Topeka's rising status as a diverse and inclusive cultural hub, people across the nation are discovering the magic and charm of the city. This new show, headlined by two of Broadway's brightest stars, will shine an even bigger spotlight on our arts and entertainment offerings."

The holiday spectacular will include special appearances by local musical groups and personalities such as the Topeka Symphony Orchestra, Shawnee Choral Society and popular radio host Danielle Norwood.

About the Topeka Performing Arts Center

The Topeka Performing Arts Center is a private, independent not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization. They have been entertaining, enriching, and educating the arts for over 20 years with their mission to foster the performing arts through excellence in programming by providing for the advancement, promotion, presentation, and development of the arts to meet the diverse cultural and educational needs of our community. To learn more about the Topeka Performing Arts Center, visit TopekaPerformingArts.org.

About Visit Topeka Inc.

As Topeka's official destination marketing organization, Visit Topeka Inc. is dedicated to marketing the region as an exceptional destination for meetings, events, sports and leisure tourism, thereby enhancing the local economy. Visit Topeka is a 501(c)6 nonprofit. Learn more at VisitTopeka.com.

Photos courtesy of Visit Topeka