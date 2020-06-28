Hays Community Theatre Presents PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE in July

Hays Community Theatre will present Picasso at the Lapin Agile next month!

The show will take place July 10, 11 12, 17, 18 and 19. The doors open at 7 p.m. and shows start at 7:30 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday performances and doors open at 2 p.m. with shows starting at 2:30 p.m. for the Sunday matinees.

Comedian Steve Martin's absurd comedy of historical fiction, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, has Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meeting in a 1904 Paris bar, the year before Einstein's theory of relativity and Picasso's transition into cubism.

Please Note: This play contains adult themes. It is not recommended for young audiences. Parental Guidance suggested.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.hctks.com/events.



