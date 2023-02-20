Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at Topeka Performing Arts Center
Performances run April 15 - 16, 2023.
Fall under the spell of this enchanting fairy tale classic! Be captivated as the malevolent fairy Carabosse bestows a curse upon Princess Aurora, only to have the curse altered by a selfless gift from the Lilac Fairy and the promise of a true love's kiss.
Tickets are available at the TPAC box office or on Ticketmaster.
Adult $22
Senior $20
Youth $14
Family 4 Pack $60
The Family 4 Pack is available exclusively at the TPAC box office.
