Ballet Midwest presents Sleeping Beauty at Topeka Performing Arts Center in April. Performances run April 15 - 16, 2023.

Fall under the spell of this enchanting fairy tale classic! Be captivated as the malevolent fairy Carabosse bestows a curse upon Princess Aurora, only to have the curse altered by a selfless gift from the Lilac Fairy and the promise of a true love's kiss.



Tickets are available at the TPAC box office or on Ticketmaster.



Adult $22

Senior $20

Youth $14

Family 4 Pack $60



The Family 4 Pack is available exclusively at the TPAC box office.