BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to the Mary Jane Teall Theater This Month

Performances are May 25-26, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Feature: Little Satchmo Nominated for An Emmy Photo 2 Feature: Little Satchmo Nominated for An Emmy
BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to the Mary Jane Teall Theater This Month Photo 3 BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to the Mary Jane Teall Theater This Month

BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to the Mary Jane Teall Theater This Month

Wichita Grand Opera presents Barber Of Seville at the Mary Jane Teall Theater. Performances are May 25-26, 2023.

A young Count named Almaviva wants to marry a girl named Rosina, but her guardian, Dr. Bartolo, stands in the way. With the help of a clever barber named Figaro, Almaviva disguises himself and uses tricks to win Rosina's heart while outwitting Bartolo. In the end, true love triumphs as Almaviva reveals his true identity and Rosina's affections are won. The opera is filled with comedic situations, mistaken identities, and catchy melodies, making it a lively and entertaining tale of love and cleverness.





RELATED STORIES - Wichita

Feature: Little Satchmo Nominated for An Emmy Photo
Feature: Little Satchmo Nominated for An Emmy

Over 50 years after the death of Louis Armstrong, the American icon’s only child, Sharon Preston-Folta, comes forward in the acclaimed PBS documentary, Little Satchmo. After living closely in the shadows of her father, Armstrong’s secret daughter reveals a family and their relationship that was kept entirely invisible - until now.

Previews: HAMILTON at Century II Concert Hall Photo
Previews: HAMILTON at Century II Concert Hall

HAMILTON is coming to Century II in Wichita, KS!! Single tickets are on sale to the public at BroadwayWichita.com or by calling 1-316-755-7328. Tickets will be available for performances June 6–18, 2023.       

Disneys FINDING NEMO JR. Comes to Wichita in May Photo
Disney's FINDING NEMO JR. Comes to Wichita in May

Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. comes to Wichita in May. Performances run May 13 - June 18.

World Ballet Series: CINDERELLA Comes to Topeka This Fall Photo
World Ballet Series: CINDERELLA Comes to Topeka This Fall

Welcome to the magical world of Cinderella, coming to Topeka this Fall! An enchanting story for all ages with a wonderful dose of humor, the majesty of classical ballet, and the promise of Happily Ever After.


More Hot Stories For You

BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to the Mary Jane Teall Theater This MonthBARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to the Mary Jane Teall Theater This Month
Disney's FINDING NEMO JR. Comes to Wichita in MayDisney's FINDING NEMO JR. Comes to Wichita in May
World Ballet Series: CINDERELLA Comes to Topeka This FallWorld Ballet Series: CINDERELLA Comes to Topeka This Fall
Topeka Symphony Orchestra Presents PEOPLE WILL SAY WE'RE IN LOVE in MayTopeka Symphony Orchestra Presents PEOPLE WILL SAY WE'RE IN LOVE in May

Videos

Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer Video
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer
View all Videos

Wichita SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock!
Theatre Salina (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
Theatre Lawrence (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss of the Spider Woman
Roxy's Downtown (5/18-6/03)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You