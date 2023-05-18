BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to the Mary Jane Teall Theater This Month

Wichita Grand Opera presents Barber Of Seville at the Mary Jane Teall Theater. Performances are May 25-26, 2023.

A young Count named Almaviva wants to marry a girl named Rosina, but her guardian, Dr. Bartolo, stands in the way. With the help of a clever barber named Figaro, Almaviva disguises himself and uses tricks to win Rosina's heart while outwitting Bartolo. In the end, true love triumphs as Almaviva reveals his true identity and Rosina's affections are won. The opera is filled with comedic situations, mistaken identities, and catchy melodies, making it a lively and entertaining tale of love and cleverness.