Young Vic Taking Part Announces Two Projects For 2020: ME FOR THE WORLD and FREEDOM PROJECT

Young Vic Taking Part today announces two projects for 2020.

Me for the World

A Young Vic Taking Part Production

Me for the World is a new production made with and performed by young people from Roma and Irish Traveller communities across London. The show is a celebration of the identity, and the culture and traditions of these communities.

Written by Molly Taylor, Directed by Ali Pidsley, Designed by Natalie Pryce, Lighting by Ciaran Cunningham, Sound by Kieran Lucas and Assistant Direction by Alessandra Davison.

Young Vic

The Maria Theatre

Thursday 5 - Saturday 7 March 2020

A limited number of tickets are free online, but must be booked in advance:

https://www.youngvic.org/whats-on/me-for-the-world

This project is generously supported by United St Saviour's Charity.

Freedom Project

A Young Vic Taking Part and Leeds Playhouse co-production

Freedom Project brings together the UK's first two Theatres of Sanctuary, Leeds Playhouse and the Young Vic, in this deep-rooted collaboration between the venues and their local communities.

'Time passes like treacle over oranges right now and not like water over rocks.'

The Small One has a family, but it's not his family. He has a home, but it's not his home.

The Big One has just arrived, placed in the room with another 'brown face' but this is not the face of his brother, it is the face of his enemy.

When you have experienced war, you pick your battles. They roll over and go to sleep.

Leeds Playhouse became the first ever Theatre of Sanctuary in 2014, followed by the Young Vic in 2016. The two organisations have now teamed up to work with writer Luke Barnes and refugees and asylum seekers in both cities to explore what freedom means to them.

Written with young refugees and asylum seekers, and telling tales of human resilience, this poignant story welcomes you to explore what it means to be free in this country.

By Luke Barnes, with original concept by Alexander Ferris and Rob Lehmann, Directed by Alexander Ferris (Leeds) and Rachael Nanyonjo (London).

Leeds Playhouse

Friday 12 - Saturday 13 June 2020

Evenings 8pm, Saturday matinee 2.45pm

Tickets £10:

https://leedsplayhouse.org.uk/events/freedom-project/

Young Vic

The Clare Theatre

26 - 27 June 2020

Evenings 8pm, Saturday matinee 2.45pm

A limited number of tickets are free online, but must be booked in advance: https://www.youngvic.org/whats-on/freedom-project

Further tickets will be available for local participants from Southwark and Lambeth. For more information on how to access these tickets, please contact participation@youngvic.org





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You