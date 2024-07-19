YOUR LIE IN APRIL Will Host Cosplay Sundays

New West End musical Your Lie in April, which is based on the global hit Japanese manga and anime, is launching CosPlay Sundays at the 6pm Sunday shows from July 28 until the end of the run on September 21.

Manga and anime fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite characters inspired by the show or other manga/animes. All seats in the theatre at this performance will be priced at £27.50 with 10% off official show merchandise for anyone wearing a CosPlay outfit on the night.

Show programmes at that performance will be branded with special limited edition CosPlay Sundays stickers.

Producers said, “The lead cast were delighted to meet scores of fans in Your Lie in April CosPlay during our panel and presentation at the recent MCM London Comic Con and lots of others have attended regular performances since at the Howard Pinter Theatre. The fans’ love for the Your Lie in April manga, anime and now stage musical has been amazing to witness. We now want to give over one dedicated show every week for CosPlay fans to come and celebrate together in a safe environment with a special ticket offer, limited edition programme and an exclusive deal on show merchandise.”



Cosplayers should be aware that the Harold Pinter Theatre is a raked seated venue with limited cloakroom facilities. Cosplay costumes should leave you free to sit comfortably in a theatre seat, not feature large hats or headpieces that would obscure the view of anyone sitting behind or next to you, and not include any weapons. As the production is a family event, please make sure your costume is suitable for all age groups. Please note the performance will also be open to regular theatregoers.

Your Lie in April, an epic love story about two young people trying to navigate their way in the world of classical music, is the first West End musical based on a Japanese manga. It features a stunning contemporary pop infused musical theatre score by Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominated composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde).

Kosei Arima, the perfect piano prodigy dubbed the “Human Metronome” for his mechanical accuracy, has won many prestigious competitions, but he loses his ability to hear music following the death of his mother. Can his friends help him return to the heights of his piano playing peak?