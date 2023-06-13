World Premiere of Dmitry Glukhovsy's THE WHITE FACTORY & More Set for Marylebone Theatre Autumn 2023 Season

Marylebone Theatre has revealed its autumn season, with new plays, returning festive favourites, spoken word and more. The season will kick off in September with the world premiere of Dmitry Glukhovsky’s The White Factory, a poignant collaboration between Ukrainian, Russian and British creatives. In November, a trio of excellent spoken word performances will dazzle audiences, including an evening with Poet Laureate Simon Armitage. As we near the festive season, Marylebone Theatre welcomes back the critically-acclaimed A Sherlock Carol to spread Christmas cheer – and solve a mystery or two.

The White Factory explores one man’s journey from the Lodz ghetto of 1940s Poland to the post-war world of 1960s America, where the possibility of a new life is threatened by his haunting wartime experiences. This heart wrenching story of a Holocaust survivor trying to build a future comes from writer Dmitry Glukhovsky, author of the best-selling Metro 2033 franchise, and visionary theatre director Maxim Didenko, both of whom are political exiles from Russia, and vehemently outspoken critics of the war against Ukraine. Glukhovsky, who has been arrested in absentia in Russia for his opposition to the government and the war, and Didenko show the perils of war and its devastating effect on survivors and future generations in this tale of endurance, despair and hope.

In November, audiences can enjoy An Evening with Simon Armitage. One of the most acclaimed writers of our time, and one of Britain’s greatest poets, the current Poet Laureate will read a selection of his original poems, and excerpts from his four Middle English translations. This is a rare opportunity to see Armitage live in London, whose works include renowned original collections Kid and Book of Matches, and lauded translations of Gawain and the Green Knight, The Death of King Arthur and the Odyssey.

Also in November, renowned verse dramatist Peter Oswald will perform his epic poem Egil, inspired by the Icelandic saga tradition and one of its greatest heroes. Outlawed in Norway and storm-driven to England, the Viking Egil fights for his life, with poetry as his only weapon. In this astonishing one-man performance, Oswald brings to life the extraordinary story of the world’s greatest warrior-bard.

Commemorating Remembrance Day, Forgotten Voices relives the moving testimonies of real people whose lives were transformed by their experiences during the First World War. The five stories are selected from the Imperial War Museum, adapted for the stage by Malcolm McKay, based on the moving, best-selling book by Max Arthur, and directed by Gerrard McArthur.

The world’s greatest detective, Sherlock Holmes, must solve one of the greatest mysteries yet this Christmas – who killed Ebenezer Scrooge? In Mark Shanahan’s hugely successful, moving and hilarious A Sherlock Carol, Holmes is tasked with solving the mystery of Scrooge’s death by an all-grown-up Tiny Tim. On a cold and treacherous Christmas Eve, Holmes must use his powers of deduction while overcoming his own ghosts to crack the case. This Victorian, literary mash-up will delight audiences of all ages this festive season, with jokes a plenty, Christmas carols galore – and an impossible mystery.

An ongoing exhibition of works by Greg Tricker is on display this summer and autumn. Sacred Meetings, featuring the works of the widely admired stone carver and painter Tricker, platforms his profound artworks, which draw on the mystical and sacred tradition of art, focusing on sacred history. Greg Tricker is a deep painter, possessed by a vision of holiness – Sister Wendy Beckett.

Artistic Director of Marylebone Theatre Alexander Gifford comments, The Marylebone Theatre’s new season begins with blisteringly powerful new play from Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky – with the legendary Maxim Didenko as director, I am confident that The White Factory will be one of the stand-out pieces of theatre in London this year. It is followed by performances from two of our greatest living poets, Simon Armitage and Peter Oswald, and a piece which is especially close to my heart, Forgotten Voices. For Christmas we welcome back last year’s hit show, A Sherlock Carol. I hope the season supports our ongoing emergence as a popular new venue with a reputation for producing top quality work at affordable prices.