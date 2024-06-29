Wildhorn, Miller & Green's YOUR LIE IN APRIL Opens on Two Continents in One Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 28th, 2024, the musical theater adaptation of the acclaimed Japanese manga ‘Your Lie in April' began West End previews at the Harold Pinter Theatre and simultaneously made its Korean debut in Seoul at the CJ Towol Theatre, with K-pop and film/TV icons triple-cast in starring roles. The show features a score by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller.

These global English and Korean language premieres followed a sold-out World Premiere run in Tokyo in 2022, a national Japanese tour, and the announcement of a Tokyo return in 2025. The English language version features a book by Rinne B. Groff with direction by Nick Winston, and the Korean version is directed by Choo Jung Hwa.

When Wildhorn's son, Justin, brought the anime to his attention, Wildhorn immediately fell in love with the Kodansha manga and recognized its global appeal. He says, “I always say, music has no borders and tonight, audiences in both London and Seoul will experience our Japanese manga show, Your Lie in April, at the same time! The stars aligned and it's a wonderful thing.”

Recognizing the strength in joining Green's pop sensibilities and Miller's unbridled style, Wildhorn invited the lyricist duo Miller & Green to collaborate on the project in 2018. He says of Miller & Green, “Carly brings a classic timelessness to their work - Tracy brings a beautiful, whimsical spirit. They're first-class lyricists who complement each other in a sophisticated, commercial way.” The women instantly connected with the material and appreciated how a score could weave classical music with contemporary pop styles. The score resonates on personal levels for both the lyricists, and this historic production marks the writing team's West End debut.

Now together, Wildhorn, Miller & Green have an unprecedented three shows running simultaneously this summer and six works in the pipeline. They just celebrated the 100th performance of their award-winning musical theatre adaptation of Osamu Dazai's ‘No Longer Human' in Shanghai, now entering its third year touring China. The team is currently writing: ‘Firenze 1504: Leonardo vs. Michelangelo' with Christopher Gattelli at the helm; ‘Houdini;' ‘Kung Fu Masters' based on the lives of Bruce Lee and Ip Man; ‘Mac & Beth,' a modern take on Shakespeare's Macbeth; ‘The Star Who Fell' starring K-pop idol Xia; and an animated film adaptation of ‘Princess Knight.'

Wildhorn, Miller & Green feel honored to have made theatre history with their work last night, and to be able to share the story's beautiful message with the world.

