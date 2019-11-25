West End WICKED Releases New Block Of Tickets Through 28 November 2020

WICKED, the West End musical sensation that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, today releases over 500,000 new tickets for all performances from Monday 25 May until Saturday 28 November 2020 at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it continues an open-ended run.

Tickets are also now on sale for the following 12 extra shows: Monday 23 December at 2.30pm, Friday 27 December at 2.30pm, Sunday 29 December at 2.30pm & 7.30pm and Tuesday 31 December 2019 at 2.30pm; Thursday 2 January at 2.30pm, Friday 3 January at 2.30pm, Thursday 20 February at 2.30pm, Thursday 9 April at 2.30pm, Thursday 13 August at 2.30pm, Thursday 27 August at 2.30pm and Thursday 29 October 2020 at 2.30pm.

Now in its landmark 14th year, the classic musical has already been seen by an incredible 10 million people in London alone and played over 5500 performances. Winner of over 100 major awards, including three Tony Awards on Broadway and two Olivier Awards and ten theatregoer-voted WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for 'Best West End Show') in the UK, Wicked is now the 9th longest running West End musical of all time (and the 13th longest running West End show of all time).

Based on the acclaimed, best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines an ingenious backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely University friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

WICKED currently stars Nikki Bentley (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Natasha Ferguson* (Nessarose), George Ure** (Boq), Laura Pick (Standby for Elphaba) and Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda). *Maternity cover for Carina Gillespie. **Nicholas McLean plays 'Boq' from 20 January 2020.

WICKED has music and lyrics by Oscar, Golden Globe and GRAMMY Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell; Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted and, for Dreamworks Animation, The Prince of Egypt) and is based on the novel 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West' by Gregory Maguire and adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman (My So-Called Life). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

WICKED is produced around the world by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe.

Through its FOR GOOD programme and other charitable endeavours, Wicked is proud to support the remarkable work of the following UK charities: Anti-Bullying Alliance (ABA); the National Literacy Trust and the Woodland Trust. Funds raised for the Woodland Trust have already enabled the planting of over 50,000 new trees at the Heartwood Forest in Hertfordshire. For more information visit: www.WickedForGood.co.uk

The annual Wicked YOUNG WRITER AWARDS were created by the producers of Wicked, in partnership with the National Literacy Trust and with the support of Michael Morpurgo and Patron HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, to encourage and recognise excellence in writing and creativity, and help develop literacy and writing talent in young people aged between 5 and 25. Celebrating 10 years of these "prestigious awards" (The Times) in 2020, the Head Judge is How To Train Your Dragon author and Children's Laureate Cressida Cowell. Further information: www.WickedYoungWriterAwards.com.

Official UK website: www.WickedTheMusical.co.uk





