West End Theatre Owner Nimax Announces Lockdown Closure Through December 2

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2020  
Yesterday, the British government announced that it will resume widespread lockdown measures as Covid-19 cases surge.

Today, West End theatre owner Nimax has announced that their venues will shut down through December 2.

Among Nimax stable of venues are the Apollo, Duchess, Garrick, Lyric, Palace and Vaudeville Theatres.

Shows affected by the shutdown include West End hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which recently announced a six-month return engagement beginning November 28.


