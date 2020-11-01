West End Theatre Owner Nimax Announces Lockdown Closure Through December 2

Yesterday, the British government announced that it will resume widespread lockdown measures as Covid-19 cases surge.

Today, West End theatre owner Nimax has announced that their venues will shut down through December 2.

Among Nimax stable of venues are the Apollo, Duchess, Garrick, Lyric, Palace and Vaudeville Theatres.

Shows affected by the shutdown include West End hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which recently announced a six-month return engagement beginning November 28.

Following the government announcement on Saturday 31 October our theatres will close from Thursday 5 November until Wednesday 2 December.



We will be in touch with ticket holders for all affected shows in due course. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. - Nimax Theatres (@NimaxTheatres) November 1, 2020

