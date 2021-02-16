Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West End Production of GOOD, Starring David Tennant Postponed at The Harold Pinter Theatre

The production was due to play from 21 April – 17 July 2021.  

Feb. 16, 2021  
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the producers have made the decision to postpone the forthcoming run of Good, starring David Tennant. The production was due to play from 21 April - 17 July 2021.

The production will be rescheduled to run at the Harold Pinter Theatre and will still star David Tennant, Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey.

Current ticket holders do not have to do anything right now. Their point of purchase will be in touch directly regarding the booking and existing patrons will be given priority access to the new dates before they are made available publicly.

John Halder is a good man. But John Halder must adapt to survive.

How is it possible to be a good person when things are falling apart? 'You make a deal with yourself one minute, you totally repudiate it the next.'

As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a decent, intelligent, music-loving German professor, finds himself swept along in a movement that crescendos towards an unthinkable finale. Good is a warning for our times.

Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke reimagines one of Britain's most powerful, political plays with David Tennant returning to the West End.

Learn more at https://goodtheplay.com/.


