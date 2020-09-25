West End Musical Drive-In Announces Further Dates and Lineup for October

Performances take place Saturday 3rd, 10th and 17th October as well as Sunday 4th October.

Sing away those Autumn blues this October with an incredible host of West End talent at West End Musical Drive In! Following the recently announced Godspell 50th anniversary concert screening spectacular (4th October), West End Musical Drive In has announced further casting for the month ahead, continuing to bring the UK's biggest musical celebration to sold-out audiences.

Musical theatre legends will be grabbing their air guitars to kickstart the proceedings, as previous cast members of We Will Rock You, make audiences go Ga Ga (3rd October). The incredible Oliver Tompsett (Wicked; & Juliet), Lauren Samuels (Bend It Like Beckham; BBC's Over The Rainbow), Jenny O'Leary (Heathers; Les Misérables) and Amy Bartolomeo (Bat Out of Hell), will rock the car park, with a medley of musical hits.

The excitement continues with Jamie Muscato (Heathers; West Side Story), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), and Caroline Kay (The Space Between; The Clock Maker's Daughter) on 10th October, while musical powerhouses Louise Dearman (Wicked) and Rachel Tucker (Wicked; Come From Away) reunite for the first time since their escapades in the Emerald City, defying gravity on 17th October.

Much like their West End Musical Brunch, which sell out months in advance, West End Musical Drive-In is an immersive event where the audience 'become the cast,' singing and dancing along with the West End stars who perform a mix of songs from a wide range of musicals. Widening the scope of the audience, guests can also attend the event without a car, in groups of maximum five people - just bring your camping chairs and portable radio and enjoy!

Producer Chris Steward comments, We are extending what has been the biggest concert series of the summer so audiences can continue to enjoy musical theatre in a safe, contact free and socially distanced environment.

