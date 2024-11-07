West End Meet & Greets and More Offered in NYT's Greatest Gift Online Auction

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Youth Theatre is launching the Greatest Gift online auction, featuring prizes from their world leading creative alumni and friends. The auction will raise funds to remove barriers young people face accessing creative opportunities.

Prizes currently on offer include:

A Tom Ford suit worn by NYT Patron Daniel Craig as James Bond in the film No Time to Die

VIP box seat tickets for two to see Oasis and Coldplay perform at Wembley next summer

Tickets to see NYT Patron Rosamund Pike in Inter Alia at The National Theatre with a backstage meet and luxury hotel stay

Afternoon tea with Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh aka Lady Danbury at The Wolseley

The chance to watch NYT alumna Daisy Edgar-Jones in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Almeida Theatre and meet her after the show

A meet and greet experience in the West End with Matt Lucas

A VIP hospitality experience for two at the FA Cup Final at Wembley

VIP suite tickets for four at this year's Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball

On Friday 8 November a £10 Prize Draw will open to meet and see NYT Patron and alumna Sophie Ellis-Bextor plus see Human League at a venue near you!

More prizes are being announced each week and the auction will close at 10pm on Tuesday 26th November. Bidding is open now at www.nyt.org.uk/auction.

Paul Roseby OBE, CEO and Artistic Director of the National Youth Theatre said: ‘In the current challenging climate for arts funding, and in light of the recent decline in philanthropy in the arts, we are immensely grateful to our network of alumni and friends who understand the financial climb we have to make to give free opportunities worth nearly £1m every year. Thanks to them the Greatest Gift Auction has a glittering array of prizes to purchase, and by taking part you are giving the greatest gift to the next generation of talented people that desperately need your help.'

Comments