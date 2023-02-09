West End Flea Market 2023 to Take Place in May

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, has announced West End Flea Market 2023, following the success of its post-pandemic return, which saw crowds of theatre fans lining up for showstopping goodies and a chance to meet their favourite West End stars, where the charity raised over £45,500 in just one morning. This year's event will take place on Saturday 20 May at St Paul's Church and Churchyard, Covent Garden. A limited number of early bird tickets will be on sale in April giving people exclusive early access to the event via a separate entrance.

Top West End shows will set up a variety of uniquely designed stalls offering theatrical memorabilia, signed items, and the chance for selfies and autographs. Each will be tailored by the company to celebrate their productions, with themed merchandise and special limited-edition collectables with the Best Dressed Stall to be judged by a starry panel and the winner will be announced at the event.

The autograph marquee will see double the number of stars in attendance this year, with Acting for Others merchandise on offer, signed posters and programmes, the theatrical tombola, as well as live entertainment, and refreshments from Theatre Café. Flea Market favourite Psychic Su Pollard is back to tell your fortunes and Biggins Bargains - the Bargain Hunt inspired activity where two celebrity teams battle it out to auction off their theatrical finds for the highest amount.

West End Flea Market is organised in aid of Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for a network of 14 UK theatrical and welfare charities supporting all theatre workers.

West End Flea Market

Saturday 22 May 2023, 10am - 2pm

St Paul's Church, Bedford Street, London, WC2E 9ED

Entry £5

Acting for Others

provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities.

The Acting for Others charities are Actor's Children's Trust, Dancers' Career Development, Denville Hall, Drury Lane Theatrical Fund, Equity Charitable Trust, Evelyn Norris Trust, SafetyCurtain, King George V Fund for Actors and Actresses, Ralph and Meriel Richardson Foundation, Dance Professionals Fund, The Royal Opera House Benevolent Fund, The Royal Theatrical Fund, Theatre Chaplaincy UK and The Theatrical Guild.