West End Charity Football Club's The Big West End Walk Returns In September

West End Charity Football Club has announced the return of The Big West End Walk taking place on Sunday 8 September. Following the incredible success of last year’s walk which raised over 3.5K for Acting for Others, the event is back and will be led by West End Charity Football Club Captain Jon-Scott Clark (Hamilton, Miss Saigon) and Jonny Phillips (Les Misérables) who launched the event in 2023.

West End stars and famous faces will take to the streets to join the team in walking to 58 West End theatres covering 15 miles across London. This year they are offering the chance for the public to join the team for the Big West End Walk 24, details of how to be entered into the competition are available via the West End Charity Football Club’s Instagram page. Three friends will be drawn and invited to join the challenge on Sunday 8 September.

The three competition winners will be notified on 25 August.

The route will be shared publicly after the event so supporters can take on the challenge in aid of Acting for Others.

The West End Charity Football Club team includes: John Addison (School of Rock, Pretty Woman The Musical), Matt Blaker (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera), Jon Scott Clark (Hamilton, Miss Saigon), Danny Colligan (Les Misérables, Dirty Dancing) Vinny Coyle, (Aspects of Love, The Phantom of The Opera) Ellis Kirk (Dear Evan Hansen, Heathers), Jo Parsons (Les Misérables), Jonny Phillips (Les Misérables) and Captain of the Women’s team, Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and the Beast, SIX).

Supporters can sponsor the event with donations at ww.actingforothers.enthuse.com/pf/the-big-westend-walk-2024

