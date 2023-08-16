Video: West End Cast of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Release Video in Support of England's Lionesses

West End cast of Matilda the Musical has released an inspirational video to commemorate the upcoming World Cup semi-final match between England's Lionesses against Australia today.

Set to the show's song "When I Grow Up", it features the latest West End cast, dressed in England football shirts, cut with comments from the England team.

Tim Minchin, creator of the show's music and lyrics posted on Twitter, saying:

"This is absolutely gorgeous. (Although a little confusing for me, given that I’m obviously going for the Australian women’s team which is called - ahem - The Matildas."

