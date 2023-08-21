London Theatre Week Starts Today! Get Tickets to MATILDA THE MUSICAL from Just £25

London Theatre Week runs until 3 September

By: Aug. 21, 2023

London Theatre Week Starts Today! Get Tickets to MATILDA THE MUSICAL from Just £25

London Theatre Week: Tickets from just £25 for Matilda The Musical

Matilda The Musical is the multi award-winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, inspired by the beloved book by the incomparable Roald Dahl

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Winner of 100 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, Matilda continues to delight audiences of all ages. 

London Theatre Week: Tickets from just £25 for Matilda The Musical

Tuesday - Thursday evenings 05/09/2023 - 27/09/2023 only
Was £39 - Now £25
Was £51 - Now £35
Was £59 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £65

Tuesday - Thursday evenings 03/10/2023 - 12/10/2023
Was £33 - Now £25 
Was £57 - Now £35 
Was £69 - Now £45 
Was £87 - Now £65

Friday evenings 03/10/2023 - 12/10/2023 and Saturday evenings 03/10/2023 - 12/10/2023
Was £51 - Now £35 
Was £59 - Now £45 
Was £71 - Now £45
Was £77 - Now £55 
Was £90 - Now £65
Was £99 - Now £65

Valid on all performances from 05 September 2023 - 12 October 2023.

Matilda The Musical




