West End Cast Set For PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Mischief has announced the West End cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong which sails into the West End for 7 and a half weeks only at the Lyric Theatre this Christmas (Thursday 23 November 2023 – Sunday 14 January 2024, with a Gala Performance on Tuesday 28 November) before continuing to tour the UK.

Returning to the West End following successful runs on Broadway and in Los Angeles are Matthew Cavendish (Max), Harry Kershaw (Chris), Chris Leask (Trevor), Ellie Morris (Lucy), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Greg Tannahill (Jonathan), and Nancy Zamit (Annie, 23 Nov – 17 Dec & 11 – 14 Jan). They are joined by the current UK touring cast Jamie Birkett (Annie, 19 Dec – 10 Jan), Clark Devlin (Dennis), Matthew Howell (Robert) and Jean-Luke Worrell (Francis). The company is completed by Romeo Mika, Clare Noy, Consuela Rolle, and Phil Yarrow.

Co-penned by Mischief’s award-winning writing trio, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Nominated for an Olivier Award for ‘Best New Comedy’ in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End seasons, a tour of Australia and New Zealand and two major UK tours. Original members of the Mischief company have just completed hugely successful Broadway and Los Angeles seasons of the production, winning the Drama Desk Award for ‘Unique Theatrical Experience’ and the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for ‘Favorite New Play’. Peter Pan Goes Wrong has just begun a 6 month UK tour, visiting venues around the country until April 2024. BBC One broadcast a one-hour version of the show on primetime television in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator, watched by an audience of over six million worldwide.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with associate director Fred Gray, set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins and sound by Ella Wahlström. Original music by Rob Falconer and Richard Baker. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is regrettably produced by Kenny Wax Ltd. and Stage Presence Ltd. by arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd.

Meet the Cast

Jamie Birkett (Annie, 19 Dec – 10 Jan) trained at Mountview Academy of theatre arts. She has just finished a year in Mamma Mia The Party! at London’s 02. Recent credits include: Lucinda in the revival of Into The Woods, directed by Monty Python’s Terry Gilliam (Bath Theatre Royal). Further credits include: Groan Ups (UK Tour/Mischief Theatre); Les Misérables (UK/ IRE Tour); The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre); The Pirate Queen (ENO/London Coliseum); Sleeping Beauty (Qdos, Swansea Grand and Venue Cymru); Macbeth (European Tour); The Garden (Tristan Bates Theatre); A Flea in Her Ear (Tabard Theatre); The Ghost Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore (Tristan Bates); A Little Night Music (Offie Nomination for Best Supporting Actress), Nutcracker! The Musical (Pleasance Theatre London), Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens (Leicester Square Theatre); Cross Purpose (Offie Nomination for Best Actress); RENT (Greenwich Theatre); Fame (European Tour, Monte Carlo); Musical Starnights (European Tour); Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella (Customs House South Shields); Aladdin (Sands Centre Carlisle); Merry England (Finborough); Ragtime, The Hired Man (Landor Theatre); Aladdin (The Maltings Theatre) and Once Upon a Time at the Adelphi (Union Theatre). Screen credits include: We Always Find Ourselves in the Sea; Flow; The Interval; Sondheim’s 80th (Royal Albert Hall); A Royal Night Out (Lionsgate); Wire in the blood (ITV); Rocketman (ITV); and the Final 18 in I'd Do Anything (BBC).

Matthew Cavendish (Max) trained at LAMDA. Theatre credits include: Peter Pang Goes Wrong (Broadway/Los Angeles); Boris The Third (Pleasance); Groan Ups (UK Tour); Jeeves and Wooster: In Perfect Nonsense (UK Tour); Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (West End); The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (West End); The Midnight Gang (Chichester); The Play That Goes Wrong (Broadway/West End); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (West End). Screen credits include: A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC).

Clark Devlin (Dennis) trained at Rose Bruford College. Theatre credits include: Goodnight Mister Tom (Duke of York’s theatre, West End & UK tour); Seussical the Musical (Arts Theatre, West End); Glee! Live On Stage (Gaiety Theatre); The World According To Bertie (World Premiere Edinburgh Festival); George’s Marvellous Medicine (UK & International tours); Horrid Henry-Live & Horrid! (Trafalgar Studios, West End & UK tour). Voice actor creditsinclude: Digby Dragon (Blue Zoo Productions for Nick Jr-twice BAFTA nominated); Rhyme Time Town (Dreamworks for Netflix); Word Party (The Jim Henson Company for Netflix); Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - Voice of Flag Parade (BBC Studios/BBC One) and I Can See Your Voice – Show Introduction Announcer (Thames/ BBC One).

Matthew Howell (Robert) is an Actor, writer and director. He trained at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Theatre credits include The New Musketeers (Trinity); The Play That Goes Wrong (West End/Bath/UK and International Tour); Sexual Perversity in Chicago (The Gatehouse); Inigo (The White Bear); As You Like It (The Rose Playhouse) and Jesus in The Life and Passion of Jesus Christ (Brighton). Other credits include The Real Story of Zodiac (ITV/Reelz); and the short films Adomba and Fright Corner. Matthew is one half of comedy duo Horrigan and Howell. Their debut show was nominated for an Off West End award. Horrigan and Howell: Sketch Tonic is available across podcast platforms.

Harry Kershaw (Chris) trained at RADA. Theatre credits include: Peter Pang Goes Wrong (Broadway/Los Angeles); Good Luck, Studio (Mischief); What’s New Pussycat? (Birmingham Rep); Boris III (Edinburgh); The Madness of George III (Nottingham Playhouse); This House (NT/Headlong); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Original Cast); The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre, West End); One Man Two Guvnors (West End). Screen credits include: Jerk; Cuckoo (Roughcut Television); Omid Djalili’s Little Cracker (Tiger Aspect); Wallander (Left Bank); Endeavour (Mammoth); Exhibition (Wild Horses Film Company); Unrelated (Visit Films); Skyfall (MGM); Great Expectations (BBC Films).

Chris Leask (Trevor) trained at LAMDA. His Theatre credits include: Good Luck, Studio (Mercury Theatre); The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre); I Need To Vent (Vaults Theatre); The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo Theatre, UK Tour, Broadway); Love Your Soldiers (Sheffield Crucible); Staunch (Arcola Theatre and Theatre503); Just for Fun: Totally Random (the Camden People’s Playhouse); Same Time Next Week (Edinburgh Festival). Screen credits include: The Ark (Syfy); The Goes Wrong Show (Big Talk); We Hunt Together (Grafton House); Casualty (BBC); Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC); Nutritiously Nicola (Double Yay Prod.); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC); Call the Midwife (BBC); PhoneShop (Retort); The Javone Prince Show (BBC); Frankie (BBC); Breathless (ITV); Being Me (Misunderstood Productions); Charity (Jimmy Dean) and Get Griffin Back (Chris Cory).

Romeo Mika (Understudy) trained at LAMDA and is a Bafta scholarship recipient and Open Door alumni. This marks his professional stage debut. Credits whilst training include: The Leftovers, We Anchor in Hope, New Labour and The Children (Short Film).

Ellie Morris (Lucy) trained at LAMDA and is a member of Mischief Theatre. Theatre credits include: Spike (The Watermill Theatre & UK tour); The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre); Mischief Movie Night (Arts Theatre & UK tour); Rotterdam (Arts Theatre, Theatre E59, New York & UK Tour); The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo Theatre & Broadway); Spring Awakening (Outfox Productions). Television credits include: The Goes Wrong Show (BBC); A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC).

Clare Noy (Understudy) is an actor, writer and standup comedian. Theatre credits include: Fish Eye (Omnibus Theatre), Adrian Bliss and Friends (The Pleasance), Funny Though (Omnibus Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (UK Tour), NewsRevue (Canal Cafe Theatre), Conversations with my Nan (The Vaults). Screen credits include: Censor (Silver Salt Films) and Pride (MWP Digital Media).

Consuela Rolle (Understudy) trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Theatre credits include: Remember, Remember (Other Palace Theatre); Into The Woods (Bernie Grant Theatre); World of Musicals (Germany Tour); Wind In The Willows (16 Feet Productions); The Wizard of Oz (Storyhouse Theatre); Can’t Wait For Christmas, Worst Witch (West End); Snow White and Happy Ever After Beauty Salon (Salisbury Playhouse); Standing At The Sky’s Edge (National Theatre, Sheffield Theatres). Screen credits include: Singer (ITV Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Special).

Charlie Russell (Sandra) is an actor, writer, improviser, and creative associate of Mischief. Trained at LAMDA. Charlie is an original creator and cast member of Mischief Theatre’s work, including The Play That Goes Wrong (UK Tour, West End, Broadway); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Pleasance, West End, BBC1 adaptation, Broadway); The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (West End); Groan Ups (West End); Mischief Movie Night (London and UK Tour); A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1); and both series 1 and 2 of the BBC comedy The Goes Wrong Show. Charlie co-produced (as part of Mischief) Mischief Movie Night in London and the UK Tour (2017/2018). In 2019 she produced Piano_Play, for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Other acting work includes: Kite Strings (Short film); Doctors (BBC 1); And Then There Were None (BBC1 & Mammoth Screen); #FindTheGirl (BBC 3 Online); A Twist Of Dahl (BBC Radio 4). She’s currently working on a TV sitcom script, and her radio drama/comedy, Haz and Shaz is in development.

Greg Tannahill (Jonathan) trained at LAMDA. Theatre includes: Good Luck Studio (Mercury Theatre & Mischief); The Play That Goes Wrong (UK Tour, West End & Broadway); The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (West End); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (West End & Broadway); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Lamb Players); Beyond Beauty (Rebel Theatre); Events While Guarding the Bofors Gun (Pennard Road Productions); Irons (Local Girl Productions) and The Shoemaker’s Holiday (Sam Wannamaker Festival, Shakespeare’s Globe). Television Includes: The Goes Wrong Show (BBC); A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC); The Royal Variety Performance 2015 (The Play That Goes Wrong). Nominated for the WhatsOnStage award for 'best supporting performer in a play' for his work in Good Luck, Studio. Greg was the associate director on the 2018 US tour of The Play That Goes Wrong. He has also been Fight Director on various stage shows including most of the Mischief Theatre productions.

Jean-Luke Worrell (Francis) trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Theatre credits include: A Strange Loop (Barbican Centre); The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre); Cluedo (UK Tour); Cinderella (Greenwich Theatre); Yarico (London Theatre Workshop); Robinson Crusoe and The Pirate Queen (The Theatre Chipping Norton). Workshops include: Adder in The Animals of Farthing Wood and Paris/Ensemble in Rhesus.

Phil Yarrow (Understudy) is an actor, puppeteer and improviser with 25 years of professional experience, touring internationally. Theatre credits include: Crackers (Polka Theatre - Off West End Finalist); How To Hide A Lion (Polka Theatre); Original cast of Room on the Broom (Tall Stories, West End – Olivier Nominated); The Gruffalo's Child (Tall Stories), Baskerville (Colchester Mercury) and Bouncers (Worcester Theatres). Screen credits include: The Split, Emmerdale (ITV) and The Dumping Ground (CBBC).

Nancy Zamit (Annie, 23 Nov – 17 Dec, 11 – 14 Jan) is a co-founder and creative associate at Mischief. Theatre includes: The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre & Broadway Lyceum Theater); Magic Goes Wrong (Vaudeville & Apollo Theatre – WhatsOnStage Award nomination for best performance in a female identifying role); Tasting Notes (Southwark Playhouse); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo Theatre & Broadway); The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre); Mischief Movie Night, Groan Ups (Vaudeville Theatre); Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Trafalgar Studios); Shadow Language (Theatre503); The Night Our Parents Disappeared (Lowry & Other Palace); Austentatious; Hummingbird (Vault Festival 2023). Film/TV includes: Annie in The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1); Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1); The Royal Variety Performance (2015 & 2019); Lois Duval on Comic Relief (2019); Comic Relief (2022); Wilder (pilot); Welcome To Neverland; In Conversation With a Goddess (short film for Bloody Good Period); Brunch Bitches (Funny Or Die); Santa Rebranded (Pulped Film).