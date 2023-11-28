Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: First Look at Mischief's PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Lyric Theatre

The show runs until Sunday 14 January 2024 before continuing to tour the UK.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong runs at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury avenue until Sunday 14 January 2024 before continuing to tour the UK. Check out all new photos below!

The members of the Cornley Drama Society are back on stage, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Fresh from their New York and LA engagements, the cast includes Matthew Cavendish (Max), Harry Kershaw (Chris), Chris Leask (Trevor), Ellie Morris (Lucy), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Greg Tannahill (Jonathan), and Nancy Zamit (Annie, 23 Nov – 17 Dec & 11 – 14 Jan). They are joined by the current UK touring cast Jamie Birkett (Annie, 19 Dec – 10 Jan), Clark Devlin (Dennis), Matthew Howell (Robert) and Jean-Luke Worrell (Francis). The company is completed by Romeo Mika, Clare Noy, Consuela Rolle, and Phil Yarrow.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is co-written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, directed by Adam Meggido, with associate director Fred Gray, set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins and sound by Ella Wahlström. Original music by Rob Falconer and Richard Baker.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is regrettably produced by Kenny Wax Ltd. and Stage Presence Ltd. by arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography


