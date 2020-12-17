'We Begin Again' Single Released, Featuring Anita Dobson, Zubin Varla, Susan Wokoma and More

Broadway Records announced today the release of the new single "We Begin Again" from the musical film of the same name. With a cast of hundreds, WE BEGIN AGAIN features stars of the West End and television including Anita Dobson (EastEnders), Zubin Varla (Jesus Christ Superstar), Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes), and Noah Thomas (Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie). "We Begin Again" is now available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.

Listen below!

WE BEGIN AGAIN is written by Olivier award winner James Graham (Labour of Love, Ink, Finding Neverland), and produced by The Guardian in partnership with The National Theatre. This short musical film is a unifying song for the country to take stock of the extraordinary year gone by and reset for the year ahead. A multi-generational cast reflects on their individual lives and the impact 2020 has had on them, while a supporting company of 100 community members from The National Theatre's Public Acts programme in Doncaster and London, sing a hopeful chorus encouraging everyone to 'begin again'. Filmed both on location and remotely, this online musical is a clear product of these unique times.

WE BEGIN AGAIN is composed by Jim Fortune (National Theatre's Pericles) and directed by Amy Hodge (who directed the Guardian's two latest drama series: Brexit Shorts and Europeans, as well as The National Theatre's Olivier Award nominated musical Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear - The Musical!). Julian Simmons serves as Music Producer, and Music Director is Tarek Merchant.

WE BEGIN AGAIN is the Guardian's first musical produced in partnership with The National Theatre and an example of the innovative ways a news website and an arts organisation can interpret the year gone by and bring the performing arts to a global audience during a time when many theatres have been forced to close or reduce their audience intake.

The musical film is now available to watch on The Guardian website here: https://www.theguardian.com/we-begin-again