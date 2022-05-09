WONDER BOY Will Be Available to Stream Online

Digital Theatre has announced that today - Monday 9th May 2022 - tickets go on sale to audiences all over the world, to provide exclusive access to the digital streaming of Wonder Boy, the life-affirming, 5-star hit from the Bristol Old Vic.

After Wonder Boy's celebrated world premiere, which garnered huge audience and critical acclaim, the play will now be available on-demand for a strictly limited run (23-29 May). The new streaming is thanks to a partnership with producers Bristol Old Vic On Screen and Digital Theatre.

Written by Ross Willis, the "unmissable" (Guardian) Wonder Boy celebrates the beauty in what makes us different, and is brought to life by Olivier Award-winning director Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls) in a blaze of colour, music and imagination.

It tells the story of 12 year-old Sonny, who is living with a stammer and trying to find his way in a world ruled by vicious vowels, confusing consonants and his ultimate nemesis - small talk. When he's cast in a school production of Hamlet by the headteacher, he soon discovers that language is power and the real heroes are closer than you think.

This streamed production was recorded live at Bristol Old Vic, as part of their ongoing commitment for theatre to be accessible to everyone, anywhere in the world. There are also separate versions of the show with BSL interpretation and Audio Description.

Tickets for access to the streamed show are available to purchase in advance from 12 noon Monday 9 May, with the production released for a strictly limited digital run from 23-29 May.

The collaboration between Digital Theatre and the Bristol Old Vic is one of a number of growing partnerships with theatres and producers worldwide, to capture and share best-in-class original content.

Stuart Barr, GM of of Digital Theatre's consumer platform said "We are incredibly pleased that Bristol Old Vic has chosen to partner with Digital Theatre to stream such an entertaining, informative, educational, and passionate piece of work. This partnership further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to make the very best theatre content available, globally"