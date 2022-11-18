WICKED Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Beginning in December 2023

WICKED will emabrk a major 10-city 2023-2025 UK & Ireland Tour next year. Opening at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 7 December 2023, the spectacular, multi-record-breaking and critically acclaimed touring production will then travel to Bristol, Birmingham, Bradford, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin, Sunderland, Cardiff and Manchester, where it will conclude at the Palace Theatre for Christmas 2024/5.

The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon, which tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues its open-ended run at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it has already been seen by more than 11 million people and is now in its 17th year.

With a huge touring cast, orchestra, company and crew of 82 people, plus an additional 20 people employed in each city, "the blockbuster stage show" (Edinburgh Evening News) played to sold-out audiences during two previous tours of the UK & Ireland, winning the BroadwayWorld UK Award for 'Best Touring Production'. Casting to be announced.

Michael McCabe, Executive Producer (UK & Ireland) of Wicked, said, "We're delighted to be embarking on this third tour of the UK & Ireland and taking Wicked back to 10 incredible theatres in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland where sold-out audiences previously greeted us so ecstatically. We're excited to have this opportunity to share once again the spectacle, magic and emotion that has created unforgettable memories for audiences everywhere."

Performance and on-sale dates are listed below. For priority access and information, you can sign-up now at: www.WickedTheMusical.co.uk

Tour Dates:

EDINBURGH Playhouse, Thursday 7 December 2023 - Sunday 14 January 2024

Tickets on public sale Thursday 8 December 2022 / Theatre Card holders Monday 5 December 2022 / Groups 10+ Tuesday 6 December 2022

BRISTOL Hippodrome, Tuesday 23 January 2024 - Sunday 25 February 2024

Tickets on public sale Monday 30 January 2023 / Theatre Card holders Wednesday 25 January 2023 / Groups 10+ Thursday 26 January 2023

BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome, Tuesday 5 March 2024 - Sunday 7 April 2024

Tickets on public sale Spring 2023

BRADFORD Alhambra, Tuesday 16 April 2024 - Sunday 19 May 2024

Tickets on public sale Monday 30 January 2023

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower, Thursday 23 May 2024 - Sunday 16 June 2024

Tickets on public sale Monday 30 January 2023

LIVERPOOL Empire, Thursday 20 June 2024 - Sunday 14 July 2024

Tickets on public sale Thursday 8 June 2023 / Theatre Card holders Monday 5 June 2023 / Groups 10+ Tuesday 6 June 2023

DUBLIN Bord Gais Theatre, Tuesday 23 July 2024 - Sunday 15 September 2024

Tickets on public sale in 2023

SUNDERLAND Empire, Tuesday 24 September 2024 - Sunday 20 October 2024

Tickets on public sale Thursday 8 June 2023 / Theatre Card holders Monday 5 June 2023 / Groups 10+ Tuesday 6 June 2023

CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre, Thursday 24 October 2024 - Saturday 23 November 2024

Tickets on public sale Friday 3 February 2023

MANCHESTER Palace Theatre, Tuesday 3 December 2024 - Sunday 12 January 2025

Tickets on public sale Thursday 8 June 2023 / Theatre Card holders Monday 5 June 2023 / Groups 10+ Tuesday 6 June 2023

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked features songs by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted). It is based on the multi-million copy best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series My So-Called Life). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK & Ireland) Michael McCabe.

Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire is published in the UK by Headline (the book is recommended for readers aged 16+). Wicked: The Grimmerie, a behind-the-scenes look at the musical by David Cote, is published in the UK by Hyperion.