WICKED Welcomes 14 Millionth Visitor Ahead of 20th Anniversary Celebrations

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​WICKED, the West End stage musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, this week (Wednesday 23 September 2026), welcomed its 14 millionth visitor to London's Apollo Victoria Theatre, ahead of celebrations for its 20th anniversary this weekend.

Pablo and Brenda Ernst, visitors from Arizona, are on holiday in London and attended the performance, the production's 7784th in its West End home, to celebrate an event of their own – Pablo's birthday. They were delighted by the birthday surprise and opportunity to meet the cast.

The current London company stars Emma Kingston (Elphaba), Zizi Strallen (Glinda), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), Claire Machin (Madame Morrible), Michael Matus (The Wizard), Ross Carpenter (Boq), Yara Fabricante (Nessarose), David McKechnie (Doctor Dillamond), Laura Emmitt (Alternate Elphaba), Lydia Gerrard (Standby for Glinda), Leo Abad, Iroy Abesamis, Elizabeth Armstrong, Steph Asamoah, Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden, Shaun Chambers, Erin Gisele Chapman, Lauren Chia, Charles Croysdill, Oraine Frater, Emily Goodenough, Katy Hanna, Nat Ingham, Samuel John-Humphreys, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Ellie Ann Lowe, Jamel Matthias, Marcus May, Conor O'Hara, Tom Oliver, Abbie Quinnen, Harry Robinson, Jeanie Ryan, Jessica Saisang-Rowe, Jonah Sercombe, Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor and Karen Wilkinson.

Wicked celebrates its landmark 20th Anniversary in its Apollo Victoria Theatre home on Sunday 27 September 2026, and the company will lead celebrations over the anniversary weekend.

SATURDAY 26 SEPTEMBER 2:30PM 'PINK' PERFORMANCE

'Let's have a celebration the Glinda way!”

A celebration of Glinda for Wicked fans, including a Wicked20 commemorative programme and “Pink” gift bag for all ticketholders, with special Glinda costume displays throughout the theatre.

SATURDAY 26 SEPTEMBER 7:30PM 'GREEN' PERFORMANCE

“A celebration throughout Oz that's all to do with me!”

A celebration of Elphaba for Wicked fans including a Wicked20 commemorative programme, and “Green” gift bag for all ticketholders, with special Elphaba costume displays throughout the theatre.

SUNDAY 27 SEPTEMBER GALA PERFORMANCE 2.30pm

“Oh what a celebration we'll have today!”

All ticket holders will receive a Wicked20 commemorative programme and complimentary gift bag to celebrate Wicked's 20th Anniversary in London.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Wicked reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming 'Glinda The Good' and the 'Wicked Witch of the West'.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series 'My So-Called Life'). Musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento with direction by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.

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